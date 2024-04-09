Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second-half character banners, light cones, and stats

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is approaching, which is scheduled for late April with a brand new set of character and Light Cone banners. The new 5-star unit, Aventurine, and Jingliu, currently the strongest character in-game who will receive her re-run banner, have been unveiled by HoYoverse.

This article assesses Lightcone, Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second banner phase, and other things for those interested.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second-half character banners, Light cones, and more

Jingliu and Aventurine, are the featured 5-star units in 2nd phase of version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Aventurine and Jingliu will show up as 5-star characters in the second half of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners. Along with the above-mentioned 5-star character Lynx, Luka, and Serval are the 4-star characters taking to the stage.

5-star characters in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1

1 ) Aventurine

Type- Imaginary element

Imaginary element Path- Preservation

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners will go live with the debut of Aventurine, a brand-new 5-star unit. He is a Path of Preservation unit who is an expert at reducing the majority of enemy damage by shielding his allies to keep them alive on the battlefield. Aventurine is a member of the IPC and was a key contributor to the Trailblaze Mission 2.0.

2) Jingliu

Type- Ice element

Ice element Path- Destruction

Jingliu travels the Destruction Path and is one of the strongest 5-star DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail. She made her debut when this turn-based gacha game's version 1.4 was released. Jingliu will get her first re-run banner in this version of Honkai Star Rail .2.1.

All 4-star characters in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1

All 4-star units in these banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The following 4-star characters will be available for summoning in the upcoming character banners:

Lynx

Luka

Serval

1) Lynx

Type- Quantum element

Quantum element Path- Abundance

Lynx's primary role is to provide support, by healing her teammates. She debuted with the 5-star character Fu Xuan in the second half of version 1.3. Lynx is an adventurous snow explorer from Belobog who also seems to possess a calm demeanor and a strong sense of initiative.

Lynx will undoubtedly be a vital member of any team as she can remove any negative effects from her allies.

2 ) Luka

Type- Physical element

Physical element Path- Nihility

Luka is one of the flexible characters in Honkai Star Rail who can be utilized as a DPS or a Sub-DPS in team composition. Since his Ultimate and Skill mainly target a single enemy, players must choose a target to take advantage of the extended effects of his ability.

Since Luka's ultimate (Fighting Will) puts his basic attack into overdrive, keeping it up is essential to maximizing his damage output in a DPS build. He can instantly apply Weakness Break and easily take down adversaries when combined with his steady use of Physical DoT.

3) Serval

Type- Lightning

Lightning Path- Erudition

Serval is one of the most remarkable characters in the title. With the ideal Serval build in Honkai Star Rail, she could be an invaluable asset to any squad in addition to her potent electric guitar attacks. Her attacks are made to deal with a lot of Lightning damage, which can shock adversaries and cause DoT effect.

Since her Lightning damage is connected with her attack, it is recommended to prioritize equipment that will boost her base attack and energy regeneration.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second phase Light Cones and stats

These are the featured 5-star Light Cones in the 2nd phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

I Shall Be My Own Sword and Inherently Unjust Destiny are the 5-star Light Cones that will appear on the second phase of the Light Cone banner. Regarding the 4-star Light Cones, Make the World Clamor, Concert for Two, and Shared Feeling will be featured along the 5-star Lightcones.

Featured 5-star Light Cones in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 2.1

1) Inherently Unjust Destiny

Path- Preservation

Preservation HP: 1,058

1,058 ATK: 423

423 DEF: 661

Materials to upgrade the Light Cone are as follows:

Tatters of Thought

Scattered Stardust

Passive- Boosts the wearer's DEF by 40%. The wearer has a 40% increase in CRIT DMG for two turns when they give a shield to an ally. A 100% base chance to increase the struck enemy target's DMG by 10% is present when the wearer's follow-up attack hits it, and this effect lasts for two turns.

2 ) I Shall Be My Own Sword

Path- Preservation

Preservation HP: 1164

1164 ATK: 582

582 DEF: 396

Passive- Gives a 20% increase in the wearer's CRIT DMG. The wearer acquires one stack of Eclipse, up to a maximum of three stacks, whenever an ally (apart from themselves) is injured or suffers HP loss. The next attack launched by the wearer gains 14.0% more DMG with each stack of Eclipse. Allows the attack to ignore 12% of the enemy's DEF when three stacks are attained. Once the wearer launches an attack, this effect will be removed.

All 4-star Light Cones in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Concert for Two and other 4-star Light Cones are featured in the Light Cones banner (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Concert for Two

Path- Preservation

Preservation HP: 948

948 ATK: 370

370 DEF: 463

Materials to upgrade the Light Cone are as follows:

Tatters of Thought

Scattered Stardust

Passive - Provides the wearer a 16% increase in DEF. A character's DMG increases by four percent for each on-field character who possesses a shield.

2 ) Shared Feeling

Path- Abundance

Abundance HP: 952

952 ATK: 423

423 DEF: 396

Passive- 10% more Outgoing Healing for the wearer. Regeneration of two energy for all teammates when using the skill.

3) Make the World Clamor

Path- Erudition

Erudition HP: 846

846 ATK: 476

476 DEF: 396

Passive- When the wearer enters combat, they instantly regain 20 Energy and gain a 32% increase in Ultimate DMG.

