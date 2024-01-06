Honkai Star Rail Preservation character tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail offers several roles or classes for each character in its massive roster. Preservation is one of the many classes in the game. Units in this path have their kit focused on helping the team survive by blocking incoming attacks with shields or diverting the damage towards themselves. These characters are quite useful against bosses and when tackling Honkai Star Rail's endgame challenges.

Tier lists show players how each character performs in the ever-changing meta of Honkai Star Rail. You'll need a character to help you survive the gauntlet of this challenging content, and knowing the ones at the top can help you utilize limited resources or even pull for them in a future rerun banner.

Without further ado, let's start ranking the Preservation characters from the best to those falling behind in the current meta.

Note: Tier lists are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Tier list for Honkai Star Rail's Preservation characters as of January 2024

The tier list of all the characters in this class (Image via Tier maker)

This tier list shows how each character does in the game's meta. While following the meta to have an enjoyable session is not necessary, it sheds light on the top Honkai Star Rail characters and lets you easily get through the most challenging content. The highest rating, SS, represents the best Preservation units on this list, while the lowest score is B.

Remember that all these units have been considered at E0 or without Eidolons.

SS

Fu Xuan is a great character who you should definitely pull for in a rerun banner (Image via Hoyoverse)

Fu Xuan, the sole 5-star limited Preservation character in Honkai Star Rail, leads this list. The Master Diviner of Xianzhou Luofu is the best in her class, thanks to a few tricks up her sleeve.

She deflects incoming damage from her teammates and redirects it to herself. She also has a self-healing ability that aids her survival. Furthermore, her skill increases metrics such as the team's effect resistance and crit rate.

S

If you do not own him, you can pick Gepard up after 300 Standard Warps (Image via Hoyoverse)

Gepard, once regarded as the best tank in Honkai Star Rail, was dethroned when Fu Xuan was launched. Nonetheless, he is the second-best Preservation character in the game and one of the top picks from the Standard Warp.

His shields are immense, and he is an Ice character, which means that if he breaks an enemy's weakness, they will be frozen, and their turn will be pushed down the turn order.

A

The community's favorite Raccoon made it to the list (Image via Hoyoverse)

Units from this tier are not necessarily bad. But compared to the previous characters, they are quite weak and do not bring much to the table. The Preservation Trailblazer can provide a lot of sustain to the squad, but only if the stars align. They can taunt foes and divert attacks away from your allies, but given the random nature of enemy targeting, this will not always be the case.

Their ultimate shields the entire squad while dealing fire damage to enemies. However, the shield is weaker. They are ranked second to last since they can still be employed in the endgame content if you have trouble surviving it.

B

Buff March 7th! (Image via Hoyoverse)

The last on this list is, sadly, March 7th. She is an invaluable teammate early in the game, but her value starts dropping once you obtain Natasha, the free healer.

Her shields are subpar, and she can shield only one character. Her shields also require her to use skill, which might prove inefficient during Simulated Universe or Memory of Chaos. Unlike other characters sharing her element, her ultimate also does low Ice damage.