Honkai Star Rail Tank tier list (January 2024)

The Tank characters in Honkai Star Rail help their teams by absorbing all incoming damage. While these units largely follow the same path, they wield the power of different elements. Five characters in the game are currently classified as Tank units. Many players may be wondering which ones are the best to use, as they are eager to complete most end-game activities.

This article lists all Honkai Star Rail Tank units in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Tank characters in a tier list for January 2024

As seen in the image above, all Honkai Star Rail Tank units have been ranked in a tier list. Eidolons were not considered when determining this ranking.

SS tier

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The only Tank character in the SS tier is:

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, the Master Diviner of the Divination Commission, can soak up all incoming damage by activating the Matrix Of Prescience. Thanks to her Passive Talent, the character can also regenerate her HP when her health drops to 50% or less. She is versatile and can be added to different team configurations.

S tier

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the characters in the S tier are phenomenal, they are often overshadowed by those in the previous one.

The Tank character in this tier is:

Gepard

Gepard is one of the Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail. He is affiliated with the Preservation Path and assists his allies by providing shields with his ultimate ability.

Gepard can also hinder his opponents’ movement with his skill by freezing them. Since his ultimate is the only way to get shields, playing him can be a little challenging.

A tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tank characters in the A tier are decent but have fallen out of the title’s meta. The following Honkai Star Rail characters are in this tier:

Clara

March 7th

Clara is one of the 5-star characters from the standard character roster. The unit wields the Physical element and taunts her adversaries with her ultimate ability. She can also deal substantial damage to opponents by launching counterattacks via the Destruction Path.

March 7th, on the other hand, is one of the free-to-play tank units in the title. The unit is affiliated with the Path of Preservation and wields the Ice element. She protects her allies with her skill and slows down her opponents by freezing them with her ultimate. Since opponents in end-game activities deal a lot of damage, this character needs a significant investment to be effective in such content.

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The only Tank character in the B tier is:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

The Preservation Path Trailblazer is a victim of power creep and has fallen out of this space odyssey’s meta. Although the character can be helpful, they have lost much value due to recent meta shifts in Honkai Star Rail. The unit is easily overshadowed by those in the higher tiers.