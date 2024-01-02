Best Honkai Star Rail characters to invest in January 2024

Determining the best Honkai Star Rail characters might be subjective as they differ from one person to another. HoYoverse's space-opera RPG has been an enormous hit since its release, thanks partly to the well-written and entertaining playable characters the makers introduced during 2023. The next chapter of Penacony is right around the corner, introducing even more characters to the game.

Resources in Honkai Star Rail are limited, and building every character you obtain might feel tedious and sometimes can spoil the fun of the game. That is why this article will list some of the top characters in whom you can invest precious Stellar Jades and resources.

Note: This article will exclude the standard Warp 5-star characters, as obtaining them depends on complete RNG.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters on whom you should spend your resources on

1) Ruan Mei

Released recently with version 1.6, Ruan Mei is one of the strongest support characters in the game. Her kit revolves around increasing the breaking potential and buffing damage for the entire team. Her ultimate is also among the strongest, as she breaks enemies who recover from their broken state, further delaying their actions.

2) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan's ability to perform numerous functions outside her Preservation class distinguishes her as one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters in Honkai Star Rail. With her skill, the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou fleet not only assists her crew in surviving by reducing incoming damage by taking the impact herself but also boosts her teammates' Crit Rate and Effect Resistance. She also doesn't need a healer because she can heal herself often.

3) Jingliu

Jingliu has reigned supreme among damage dealers since her introduction in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. She's a hyper-carry DPS who can crush any boss in the game and works well in most team configurations. Her crit requirements are also relatively low because she can give herself enormous crit rate boosts. This allows for a damage-focused build, making her one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters as of January 2024.

4) Dan Heng IL (Imbibitor Lunae)

Dan Heng IL is one of the game's strongest characters, standing with Jingliu in terms of damage-dealing abilities. His ability allows him to triple the power of his basic attack, dealing massive damage to foes. He is also the game's only Imaginary DPS until Dr. Ratio appears in the second part of update 1.6.

5) Luocha

The mysterious trader wandering the alleys of Xianzhou may appear frail, but he packs a powerful punch. As of version 1.6, Luocha is an offensive healer with the most powerful healing in the game. His talent allows him to remove debuffs in addition to healing. His ultimate can damage foes while removing any benefits they have activated. He also creates a field that delivers healing whenever a team member attacks if certain circumstances are fulfilled.

6) Huohuo

Huohuo is among the best Honkai Star Rail characters, thanks to her excellent healing and buffing abilities. While her healing might not be as potent as Luocha's, she makes up for it thanks to her attack and energy buffs. Huohuo's technique is also one of the best, which reduces enemies' attacks once you cast it and enter the battle.

7) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is a complete beast when it comes to debuffing enemies. Her kit allows her to be offensive while tearing down enemies' defense and offensive abilities by reducing various stats. Her skill allows you to randomly implant the weakness of any element of her squad mates on an enemy. This makes her the strongest debuffer in the game and one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters.

8) Tingyun

Tingyun is arguably the best 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the path of Harmony, she specializes in boosting damage and attack of a single ally that lasts for three turns. This allows her to be one of the best supports for many team compositions. Her ultimate also restores energy to one ally and boosts their damage, making her one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters.

9) Pela

Like Tingyun, Pela is a 4-star character, but her specialty lies in being offensive. While RTingyun provides various buffs to the team, Pela does the opposite and inflicts heavy debuffs on enemies, such as reducing their defensive abilities and removing buffs. Pela has been one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters for a long time and will remain so in the foreseeable future.

