Honkai Star Rail Boothill build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Boothill has debuted globally with the start of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.2. As he is considered one of the best Hunt damage dealers, many Trailblazers have summoned him as soon as his banners went live. This Cyborg Galaxy Ranger drifts among the stars to punish the wretched. After acquiring this 5-star unit treading on The Hunt Path, gamers may wonder what are the best builds for Boothill.

This Honkai Star Rail guide goes over the best builds that you can farm for Boothill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Boothill’s abilities breakdown in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Trending

The following section lists a summary of Boothill’s abilities:

Basic ATK : Deals Physical damage based on the character’s ATK stat to an opponent.

: Deals Physical damage based on the character’s ATK stat to an opponent. Enhanced Basic ATK : Deals an exceptional amount of Physical damage based on the character’s ATK stat to an adversary.

: Deals an exceptional amount of Physical damage based on the character’s ATK stat to an adversary. Skill : Activates the Standoff state and enhances Boothill’s Basic ATK for two turns. During the Standoff, Boothill can only attack the enemy that is in the Standoff state. Boothill gains a Pocket Trickshot stack when he defeats an enemy or inflicts Weakness Break.

: Activates the Standoff state and enhances Boothill’s Basic ATK for two turns. During the Standoff, Boothill can only attack the enemy that is in the Standoff state. Boothill gains a Pocket Trickshot stack when he defeats an enemy or inflicts Weakness Break. Ultimate : Implants a Physical Weakness on an enemy for two turns and deals an absurd amount of Physical damage.

: Implants a Physical Weakness on an enemy for two turns and deals an absurd amount of Physical damage. Passive Talent : Based on the Pocket Trickshot stacks, Boothill deals additional damage when inflicting the Weakness Break status effect with his Enhanced Basic ATK.

: Based on the Pocket Trickshot stacks, Boothill deals additional damage when inflicting the Weakness Break status effect with his Enhanced Basic ATK. Technique: Applies Physical Weakness when using Boothill’s skill for the first time in a battle.

Best Light Cones for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail

Sailing Towards a Second Life (Image via HoYoverse)

Being a 5-star unit, Boothill’s signature Light Cone, Sailing Towards a Second Life, is the best choice for him. The Light Cone has been tailor-made for him while keeping his kit in mind. The unique effect of the Light Cone is as follows:

“Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 60%. The Break DMG dealt by the wearer ignores 20% of the target’s DEF. When the wearer’s Break Effect in the battle is at 150% or greater, increases their SPD by 12%.”

In The Night (Image via HoYoverse)

As a substitute, you can use the 5-star Light Cone, In The Night on Boothill as it can boost the wearer’s Basic ATK damage for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100 of the user. As Boothill needs high SPD to function properly, he can greatly benefit from this Light Cone.

Alternatively, the 4-star Light Cone, Swordplay is also a great option for Boothill. The Light Cone boosts the user’s damage every time they hit the same adversary.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament set for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail

Watchmaker Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Choosing the best Relic and Planar Ornament set when building Boothll in Honkai Star Rail is crucial. The best Relic combos that will benefit Boothill are the two pieces of Thief of Shooting Meteor and two pieces of Watchmaker, Masters of Dream Machinations. As most of Boothill’s abilities scale with Break Effect, the abovementioned sets will be most beneficial for him.

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry set (Image via HoYoverse)

As for his Planar Ornament set, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is the best pick as it significantly boosts the wearer’s Break Effect.

As for the relic stats, you can check out our Boothill stats priority guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback