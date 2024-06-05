Honkai Star Rail Feixiao leaks: Summon abilities and other kit rumors

Amid the hype surrounding the new Honkai Star Rail character, a leak on X has caught the community off-guard. The post comes courtesy of a reliable third-party source, Ubatcha. The rumor discloses various information related to the future character Feixiao including their abilities and kit. This post now helps Trailblazers comprehend what they can expect from the future patches of this turn-based gacha title.

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail Feixiao leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail Feixiao leak shares information related to their kit

As stated, Ubatcha, one of the well-known and reliable leakers has posted some information regarding Feixiao’s kit and abilities. According to the rumor on X, Feixiao will likely utilize two summons. It has been a while since the developers have added a character who uses summons to fight opponents. The unit that uses summons to fight their foes is Jing Yuan.

As many players may know, Jing Yuan’s summon is his Passive Talent’s Lightning Lord, which can deal a significant amount of Lightning damage to all opponents.

Apart from Summons, Feixiao can also inflict DoT (Damage over Time) on their opponents, similar to Black Swan and Kafka. Various old rumors claimed Feixiao to be a Follow-Up Attack unit. If this rumor is accurate, it will be interesting how Feixiao’s FUA (Follow-Up Atack) kit will inflict DoT on the enemies.

Additionally, Feixiao’s abilities are expected to scale with Weakness Break, similar to Boothill, the newest 5-star Honkai Star Rail character. Moreover, their skill can also be enhanced similar to Jingliu. If their playstyle is similar to Boothill's, Feixiao will likely deal colossal damage. Likewise, with an enhanced Skill identical to Jingliu’s, this Foxian will be one of the best DPS units of this title.

While these are mere rumors and leaks, if it is true, Feixiao will likely dominate the meta of this turn-based title from HoYoverse, the same way Acheron did after her release.

