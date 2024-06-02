Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing date and character speculations

Trailblazers are excited as the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing is about to commence. Depending on how many units they will be disclosing, HoYoverse, will reveal the upcoming characters in this turn-based gacha title in the course of a few days.

As usual, the developers will post the characters’ official splash art along with what Path they tread on and the element they wield. This helps players to pre-plan what characters they will be summoning.

With that being said, in this article, we will be speculating what players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing campaign along with its starting date.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing campaign speculations and schedule

The leaks from one of the reliable sources, Uncle N, posted on a Reddit post suggest that the characters who will be revealed in the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing are Yunli and Jiaoqiu.

As per previous leaks, Jiaoqiu is rumored to be a 5-star character treading on the Nihility Path while wielding the Fire element. Likewise, Yunli is rumored to be a 5-star unit who wields the Physical element and excels in unleashing Follow-Up Attacks, similar to Topaz & Numby, and Dr. Ratio.

The time/schedule when the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing campaign is expected to commence for the major regions is listed in the following section:

Asia

June 04, 2024, at 11: 30 am (UTC +8)

Europe

June 4, 2024, at 4:30 am (BST)

America

June 3, 2024, at 8:30 pm (PT)

While it is not confirmed by the officials, the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing is expected to reveal three characters, including a brand new 4-star unit. Although only two characters and the brand-new Trailblazer were revealed in the previous patch, traditionally, the developers mostly reveal three units.

Fans should stay tuned for the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 special program livestream just around the corner. This event will showcase the upcoming content that is scheduled to be released along with the patch.

