Honkai Star Rail 2.4 characters and banner leaks

Among the various Honkai Star Rail 2.4 leaks floating around, a post on Reddit by one of the reliable third-party leakers, Uncle N, showcases the expected characters and the limited-time banners of the upcoming update. The version 2.4 patch is a major one that will likely be released in July. Although the date has not been confirmed by the developers, we can expect it to launch around that time if version 2.3 follows the usual six-week patch cycle.

Thanks to the Reddit post, players got to witness what they can expect from the future update releases. This article details the leaked Honkai Star Rail 2.4 characters and the limited-time banners.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 leak showcases upcoming characters and banners

As mentioned before, Honkai Star Rail 2.4 leaks by Uncle N revealed the upcoming characters and banner which are expected to be released in version 2.4. The expected banner order for version 2.4 is listed below:

First Phase: Yunli

Second Phase: Jiaoqiu

Yunli is the granddaughter of Huaiyan. The latter is one of the seven Arbiter Generals of the Cloud Knights and also the Master of the Artisanship Commission. There were a few leaks regarding Yunli in the past. Hence, most players are already familiar with her.

Among all the leaks related, the most noticeable one was the expected kit of Yunli. Various leaks on the internet have also hinted that Yunli is likely to be a Follow-Up Attack unit wielding the Physical element.

Jiaoqiu is expected to be treading on the Path of Nihility. This means he will be another DoT (Damage over time) character following the same path as Kafka, and Black Swan. Previously, Jiaoqiu’s rumored kit was leaked which indicated the type of abilities he would possess on debut.

If these rumored Honkai Star Rail 2.4 leaks come true, the upcoming v2.4 update will likely shake up the current meta of this gacha title.

