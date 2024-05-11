Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu kit leak describes abilities and Eidolons

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed some information about a rumored upcoming character named Jiaoqiu. The leak comes from third-party source Seele Leaks. Thanks to the report, players get to see what they can expect from the unit’s abilities and Eidolons if she is indeed introduced in the game.

This article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail leak about Jiaoqiu’s Eidolons and kit.

Note: This article is based on a leak and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak discloses information about Jiaoqiu’s kit

According to the Honkai Star Rail leak, Jiaoqiu will be a 5-star character treading on the Path of Nihility and wielding the Fire element. If this leak is proven true, Jiaoqiu will be the second character who follows the Nihility Path and utilizes the Fire element, right after Guinaifen.

The leak also mentions that Jiaoqiu is expected to be a young Foxian with a boy model, similar to Dan Heng and Aventurine. His kit will be almost identical to the one shared by well-known leaker HomeDGCat.

Jiaoqiu’s Ultimate will reportedly inflict vulnerability on adversaries. According to the leak, the character can also provide healing to his allies, which can be game-changing as most units who can heal only tread on the Path of Abundance.

The leak also reveals that one of Jiaoqiu’s Eidolons may increase the efficiency of his healing ability, while another lowers the opponent’s damage RES, allowing players to cause additional destruction.

Version 2.2 of HoYoverse’s gacha title has begun, and new 5-star Harmony unit Robin has debuted. Robin is an excellent character who pairs exceptionally well with the FUA (Follow-up Attack) units. Along with Robin, Topaz has also received her first-ever rerun banner.

