Honkai Star Rail Robin stats priority guide: Optimal stats and more

Robin has been released along with Honkai Star Rail version 2.2. She is the newest limited-time 5-star character treading on the Path of Harmony. Robin was first introduced to players during the Trailblaze Mission of the version 2.0 patch. As she is one of the most anticipated units of the v2.2 update, many players are looking forward to summoning Robin during her banner.

While building Robin, players may be wondering about what stats they should prioritize. This article is an in-depth guide on what stats you should aim for while building the newest Harmony character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer’s opinion.

What stats should players look for when building Robin in Honkai Star Rail 2.2?

When farming Relics and Planar Ornament sets for Robin in Honkai Star Rail, picking the correct stats is essential as she is a support unit. Most of her abilities and buffs scale with her ATK stat, so you should prioritize it.

For her body piece and boots Relic pieces, look for ATK% main stat with SPD and ATK sub-stats. As for the other two pieces, focus on getting both ATK% and flat ATK with SPD sub stats. Keep in mind that you won't be able to obtain flat ATK as a sub stat on the Hands pieces as it will be the main stat.

For Robin’s Planar Ornament set stats, look for an ATK% Planar Sphere to maximize her support abilities. If you want Robin to deal decent damage on top of the buffs, you can go for a Physical DMG bonus Sphere. For the Planar Sphere’s sub-stats, go for SPD, ATK, and Effect RES, which will help her when she is out of her Concerto State. As for the Planar Link Rope, pick ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate) as the main stat while focusing on ATK, and SPD sub stats.

As Robin does not require a high SPD stat to utilize her kit to its full potential, 120 SPD is the optimal choice for her.

