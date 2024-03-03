Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu kit leaks

Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail is among the upcoming units that have been leaked by various third-party sources, like Dimbreath. This credible leaker has also shed light on the character’s potential kit, which players are likely to be intrigued by. Hence, this article takes a closer look at all of his leaked abilities and gameplay details.

Bear in mind that everything the leaker has specified about Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail has been extracted from game data, which might differ from the final version.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Leaked kit of Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail explored

Dimbreath has successfully provided Path details for various leaked characters in the past, but that is not the case with Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail. Based on the information available online, it can only be speculated that he is a Fire unit that possibly follows the Path of Nihility.

So far, we only have some details about his potential abilities, which are as follows:

Basic ATK : Jiaoqiu has a base chance to apply a certain debuff to a target for a few turns. At the same time, he also deals Fire DMG.

: Jiaoqiu has a base chance to apply a certain debuff to a target for a few turns. At the same time, he also deals Fire DMG. Skill: Upon casting the ability, Jiaoqiu applies two debuff stacks to a target and one to adjacent enemies.

Upon casting the ability, Jiaoqiu applies two debuff stacks to a target and one to adjacent enemies. Ultimate : Jiaoqiu inflicts a debuff stack on a target, which has a fixed base chance to work for a few turns. This attack also deals an instance of Fire DMG while seeking the enemy with the most negative effects. Depending on that, all opponents will have their debuffs raised to match the highest stacks.

: Jiaoqiu inflicts a debuff stack on a target, which has a fixed base chance to work for a few turns. This attack also deals an instance of Fire DMG while seeking the enemy with the most negative effects. Depending on that, all opponents will have their debuffs raised to match the highest stacks. Now, Jiaoqiu further generates an aura that heals an ally at the beginning of their turn based on his ATK stat. Enemies will also take damage when their turn arrives and will be afflicted with a debuff stack, prompting them to take more damage from Ultimates. Any new opponent stepping into the Ultimate aura will also be afflicted with the negative stack.

Jiaoqiu seems to have a lot of ways to apply debuff, which will make him a good support across various team compositions in Star Rail. Dimbreath has exclusively mentioned that it will have somewhat of a DEF Reduction effect.

This concludes the leaked Jiaoqiu kit in Honkai Star Rail. For more news and updates on this prominent gacha title, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.