Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Jiaoqiu kit

Honkai Star Rail is set to release the new region of Penacony part by part, starting with the version 2.0 update. Naturally, this fresh area will bring with it a selection of new characters. These include officially teased units (such as Sam and Acheron), as well as unconfirmed/leaked entities. One of the several rumored characters expected to be released soon is Jiaoqiu, whose entire kit was detailed in a recent leak.

Readers can find a breakdown of this unit's abilities, skills, and more below.

Jiaoqiu’s kit in Honkai Star Rail

Though the Honkai Star Rail Reddit post above details Jiaoqiu's kit, this unit's rarity remains unknown. The following information regarding this entity's skills, abilities, and more comes courtesy of “Dim” (Dimbreath):

Debuff : DEF Reduction on enemies

: DEF Reduction on enemies Element : Fire

: Fire Basic ATK : Attacking an enemy will apply the Debuff mentioned above for a set number of turns. The Debuff has an unknown percentage chance of application. The ATK also deals Fire DMG.

: Attacking an enemy will apply the Debuff mentioned above for a set number of turns. The Debuff has an unknown percentage chance of application. The ATK also deals Fire DMG. Skill : Applies a stack of Debuff on all enemies. Focused target is afflicted with two stacks of the Debuff.

: Applies a stack of Debuff on all enemies. Focused target is afflicted with two stacks of the Debuff. Ultimate: Deals single-target Fire DMG to focused target. This focused foe receives the Debuff for a set number of turns at an unknown chance. The enemy with the highest number of Debuff stacks (X) is taken as a reference, and other enemies in the field receive additional Debuffs to match the value of X. Additionally, an aura is generated that heals an ally by a set percentage of Jiaoqiu’s own ATK. Enemies take additional damage from Ultimates and receive a Debuff stack if attacked at the start of the turn. Foes joining the battle after the aura is set in place also receive a set stack of Debuffs.

Based on these leaks, Jiaoqiu seems to be quite a capable support unit for any team in Honkai Star Rail. Keep in mind that the information above comes from third-party sources and, as such, is subject to change.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail section for more leaks, news, and updates.