Honkai Star Rail upcoming character leaks show 13 new names

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has caught the entire community off guard as the hype surrounding the leaks has subsided. This information comes courtesy of the renowned third-party leaker, HomDGCat. The post on Reddit discloses multiple upcoming characters’ names who are expected to be released in the future patches. Thanks to this, players can now get a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming updates and save their precious Stellar Jades accordingly.

This article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the upcoming characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases multiple new upcoming characters’ names

Trending

As mentioned previously, a Honkai Star Rail leak from HomDGCat showcased several upcoming characters’ names, catching the community by surprise. However, the rarity of every character has not been mentioned which implies that some of the characters are 4-stars.

Also read: Best Firefly build as per leaks

In a previous leak, players got to know that a new March 7th form will likely be added to the game, similar to Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae form. Although some of the characters in the post by HomDGCat have already been leaked in the past, there are a couple of new names. All leaked upcoming characters’ names are as follows:

Jiaoqiu

Screwllum

Feixiao

Yunli

March 7th #2

Moze

Lingsha

Rappa

Aglaea

Zaika

Doomsday Beast (Illusion)

Hidden

Future

The developer of this gacha title, HoYoverse, has already confirmed the characters that will be released in the upcoming version 2.3 update; these leaked units will likely be introduced in the coming updates. Additionally, HoYoverse might introduce some of these aforementioned characters in the upcoming version 2.3 Special Program livestream.

For more Honkai Star Rail updates and articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback