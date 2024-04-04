Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new March 7th form: Path, wielding style, and more

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak, posted on X by credible account @hxg_diluc, has revealed some unconfirmed information about March 7th’s upcoming form. March 7th is a member of the Astral Express in the title. She accompanies the Trailblazers on their journey to the different stars and planets of the in-game universe.

Read on to learn more about the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding March 7th’s upcoming form.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak claims March 7th will receive a new form and wield dual blades

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from a renowned third-party source, hxg_diluc, has claimed that March 7th, a 4-star character in the game, will receive a brand-new form. The leak also suggests that she will wield dual blades. It additionally indicates that the splash art for the unit's new form will include several Xianzhou Luofu characters, similar to that of the Preservation Path Trailblazer.

March 7th’s new form will likely be similar to Dan Heng’s 5-star Imbibitor Luane form. Given that she is expected to wield two blades, the character’s form will likely tread on The Hunt or Destruction Path.

Although there is no expected release date for the form in the Honkai Star Rail leak, players can expect its debut in the upcoming patches of the turn-based battler.

One of the popular gacha games, Honkai Star Rail is developed by HoYoverse, the creator of Genshin Impact. The title is available on multiple platforms, such as PC, iOS, Android, and PlayStation.

Version 2.1 of the action-adventure gacha title has just been released, along with the debut of a character named Acheron. Since the first anniversary of the game will be celebrated during the ongoing patch, HoYoverse is giving away 20 Star Rail Special Passes, along with 1600x Stellar Jades, for free to all players.

