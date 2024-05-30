Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a group chat feature in upcoming updates

In the recent outpouring of the Honkai Star Rail leaks, a Reddit post disclosed that a group chat function is underway. The information comes from a third-party leaker, ZenithLeak. HoYoverse tends to surprise the entire player base of the gacha title with the sudden addition of QoL features. With the reported release of this feature in future updates, players will have an easy time communicating with their in-game friends.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the rumored group chat feature.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase a group chat function

Trending

As briefed earlier, in the recent Beta of version 2.3, HoYoverse has supposedly added a group chat feature. Although version 2.3’s release is nearing, this Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit suggests that the function is incomplete in the Beta. Hence, it will likely be released along with the launch of v2.4 or later patches.

The developers always come up with various QoL (Quality-of-Life) features for the players which help them in various in-game activities. A group chat was one of the expected features as the game does not have a co-op function, which can enhance the players’ experience.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail upcoming character leaks show new names

A group chat will help players talk/communicate with their friends across the same region and share their accomplishments which currently, they have to send one by one. This can be a nuisance to some as doing the same thing repetitively is annoying to some degree.

Similarly, the developers added a “Claim All” button for the daily Assignments, which allows the players to claim all of the materials from the aforementioned feature at once. After claiming all materials, send the characters to the same activity again with just two clicks.

For more articles and guides related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the section below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback