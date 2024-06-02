Honkai Star Rail 2.7 character leaks hint at return of a familiar face

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit hints that a familiar character will likely return in version 2.7. This leak comes courtesy of the well-known third-party leaker, Uncle N. As the release of the v2.7 is months away, players must wait for some time before the new character enters this turn-based gacha title. While the rumored leak is not a game-changing update, its release will likely move several players.

This article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 character leak which indicates a return of a familiar face.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.7 character leak indicates a return of a familiar face

Trending

As per leaks, players will get a new form of Tingyun in the v2.7 update, similar to Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae form and March 7th’s new form that is expected to be released in the upcoming version 2.4 update. While the official release date has not been confirmed by the developers, v2.7 is expected to be released later in 2024.

In Honkai Star Rail version 1.2’s Trailblaze Mission, Tingyun was killed off when the Trailblazer was trying to communicate with the Xianzhou Luofu members about Phantylia. Tingyun’s death left many players dejected, as many had gotten attached to her. At the end of the Trailblaze Mission, players took part in a special Foxian ceremony for Tingyun, similar to a funeral, to send her off.

As Tingyun will be getting a new form, she will likely be treading on dissimilar Paths, similar to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, who follows the Destruction Path while Dan Heng follows The Hunt Path. As the Path has not been revealed yet, players must wait for an update.

Check out more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback