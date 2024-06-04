5 characters that deserve a rework in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha title from HoYoverse that boasts a vast collection of characters of dissimilar rarities. Some have fallen out/gotten overshadowed in the title’s current meta for a long time due to their insignificance. Although they can perform exceptionally well, since the modifiers on their skills are not worthwhile, they have been overlooked by the players.

This article lists the Honkai Star Rail characters that deserve a rework in the upcoming updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Characters that deserve a rework in Honkai Star Rail

1) Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is one of the oldest 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail who was first introduced with the global launch of the title. Although Trailblazers can obtain Asta for free during the early stages of the game, players realize that Asta is not a viable option when they get a taste of the late-game activities.

While they can effectively use Asta’s SPD boost buff, her kit simply lacks utility apart from the SPD boost. Additionally, as her SPD boost buff is her ultimate, players must invest a lot of Trailblaze Power while building her to use her abilities to their full extent. Hence, an Asta rework that changes her skill completely or her Ultimate ability grants her allies an additional buff can be useful.

2) Qingque

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque is another 4-star unit that can make use of a rework to her kit. She is also one of the oldest 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail treading on the Path of Erudition. Qingque can be considered one of the best free-to-play DPS units to build but utilizing her abilities while fighting can be quite restrictive.

Since Qingque’s abilities require her to use her Skill to enhance her Basic ATK to deal damage, the process consumes quite a lot of SP (Skill Points). Although players can counter that by placing Sparkle with Qingque, as several players do not have the former in their collection, using the latter in a team can prove to be tricky for them.

To counter this problem, the developers can rework one of her Eidolons which lids the skill point restriction off, making Qingque usable by all players without getting any help from the premium character, Sparkle.

3) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character who deserves a rework in Honkai Star Rail is Arlan. Although at the early stages of this turn-based title, Arlan can be quite helpful in defeating the foes, he has been lurking in the shadows for a long time. The multipliers of his abilities are not very pleasing and the HP consumption on every Skill activation makes him a needy/attentive character.

To make Arlan’s kit viable, the developers can enhance the multipliers of his abilities, boosting his outgoing damage significantly. Moreover, the devs can also lift off the HP consumption with every skill activation by reworking one of his Eidolons. Additionally, Arlan is one of the characters that players should not be playing with when using the auto-battle function.

4) Gepard

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard is one of the Standard 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail who was introduced to the players at the global launch of the title. Treading on the Path of Preservation, Gepard provides shields to his allies to assist them while fighting. Although his shields can be quite troublesome to destroy, his Ultimate ability can only grant it to his allies.

Since Gepard’s Skill deals Ice damage to his opponents, it doesn't really benefit him in any way except for generating Energy for his Ultimate. While it may be game-breaking, the developers can rework Gepard’s Skill to make him generate a small shield scaling for all allies that scale with his DEF stat.

5) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the oldest limited-time 5-stars, Jing Yuan is a Lightning unit following the Erudition Path in Honkai Star Rail. During his release, many players pulled for him as he was one of the best characters dominating the meta which ended soon after the release of Kafka. Jing Yuan’s play style revolves around dealing damage with Follow-Up Attacks.

Since most of his damage comes from his Lightning-Lord, the multipliers are frankly, disappointing. To make Jing Yuan rise up in the leaderboards, the developers can rework his Lightning Lord’s damage multipliers while also tweaking some of his Eidolons that are tied with his LL (Lightning-Lord).

