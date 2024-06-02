Honkai Star Rail 2.3 to 2.7 characters: Leaks and upcoming banner release rumors

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases the upcoming characters and their limited-time banners from versions 2.3 to 2.7. In every update, the developers release two brand-new characters for the players, along with two rerun banners of previously released characters. Apart from the brand-new character banners, some rerun banners have also been revealed online, indicating what players can expect from the upcoming updates.

Thanks to the leak, players can now see what they can expect from the upcoming patches and save their Stellar Jades accordingly to acquire their favorite characters. This article lists all the Honkai Star Rail banners from version 2.3 to 2.7.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak showcases a roadmap of upcoming character banners from versions 2.3 to 2.7

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 banners

According to the leaks, the upcoming version 2.3 will be featuring two brand new 4-star units along with two rerun banners. The rumored banner schedule is as follows:

First phase: Firefly and Ruan Mei

Second phase: Jade and Argenti

The abovementioned information comes courtesy of a credible leaker, GuraLover Leaks. If these banner leaks come to be true, this is the first rerun banner of Argenti and Ruan Mei following their release in versions 1.5 and 1.6, respectively. Firefly and Jade’s debut in version 2.3 is confirmed as the developers have already revealed them in their v2.3 drip marketing campaign.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.4 banners

The leaks by Uncle N showcase the two banners of version 2.4, which is expected to be released in July. The version 2.4 banners are:

1st phase: Yunli

2nd phase: Jiaoque

The rerun banners have not been revealed in any of the leaks, making players wait a bit more for any information related to the update.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 banners

According to the information provided by Uncle N, version 2.5 will introduce a brand new healer into the title. Being a healer, they will likely tread on the Path of Abundance as most healers follow the same Path. The character’s name and what phase they will be debuting have not been revealed.

NOTE: Nothing related to version 2.6 banners has been revealed at the time of writing.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.7 banners

Lastly, in version 2.7, the new form of Tingyun is expected to be released. As the base version of the character died during version 1.2’s Trailblaze Mission, players are eager for the launch of this version. Similar to version 2.5, the banner schedule for Tingyun’s new form has not been revealed yet. Hence, players will have to wait longer for any updates related to version 2.7.

Apart from these banner schedules/roadmap, the leak also mentioned that Acheron will likely have her first rerun banner in the future updates along with the limited-time banner of Feixiao. Additionally, Screwllum will likely be a featured character in the upcoming patches.

