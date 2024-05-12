Honkai Star Rail Feixiao leaks: Kit crumbs and more details

Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail is one of the prime characters from Xianzhou Louofu and is expected to appear in the future patch. The recent leaks coming in from credible sources like HomDGCat further present her kit crumbs and details regarding her role in the upcoming story. On that note, the campaign is far from over, so players have a lot of entities like Feixiao to look forward to.

Besides, various speculations have emerged about the upcoming characters after the launch of the version 2.2 update. The anticipated roster includes names like Screwllum, Jiaoqiu, and Yunli. That said, this article will take a look at Feixiao’s crumbs in particular.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject ot change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Feixiao kit crumbs and more

Posts from the honkaistarrail_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail 2.4 characters were leaked recently, but Feixiao isn’t one of them. However, her kit crumbs were shared by HomDGCat, which further indicates that she might be playable in the future.

According to the leaks, “The Merlin’s Claw” Feixiao is the General of Xianzhou Yaoqing, a Flagship owned by Hexafleet. This information is further backed by the official lore, which suggests the same about the upcoming character.

She has been speculated to have a kit related to Weakness Break and follow-up attacks, along with an Enhanced Skill. Upon a close inspection of the crumb, it appears that she will share a similar playstyle with Boothill. The latter is the 5-star character debuting in the second half banner of Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

More of Feixiao’s kit speculations are listed below:

Feixiao’s technique fires continuous missiles that will apply a status effect upon hitting a target, but it might not initiate a combat mode. She will also enter a special state, which will boost her movement speed, provide protection against incoming attacks, and attract all nearby foes towards her.

Feixiao is also expected to have a mechanic to summon enemies and build connections with them. So, players might see an R assist skill in combat.

HomDGCat has further claimed that she will become an enemy in the future patch. There’s still a lot to learn regarding Feixiao's role in the future, and hopefully, HoYoverse will provide more lore-centric details about her.

