Honkai Star Rail 2.4 characters leaked

Among the uproar of the leaks, a recent post on Reddit related to the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 has surfaced which comes courtesy of the trusted third-party source, FireflyLeak. The leak unveiled some of the upcoming characters that players can expect to be released during the aforementioned version. Thanks to the leak, fans got to witness what they can expect from the upcoming versions and prepare accordingly.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.4 leak reveals upcoming characters

The Reddit embed above showcases the upcoming characters set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.4. The expected units that are set to be launched during the version 2.7 patch are Jiaoque and Screwllum. While there is no information available regarding Jiaoque’s background, their kit got leaked in the past.

According to the leaks, they are expected to tread on the Path of Nihility and wield the power of the Fire element. Curious readers can click on this link to take a look at their leaked kit.

As for Screwllum, he is the #76 member of the Genius Society. He also appeared in-game for various events, including the Simulated Universe Sward Disaster. Screwllum’s kit has also been leaked in the past which indicates that he will likely follow the Path of Erudition and wield the Imaginary element.

The developers of this turn-based gacha game are yet to officially announce these two characters. Hence, as these are leaks, all players are advised not to take them seriously.

