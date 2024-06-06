Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste event: Schedule and more details

The officials at HoYoverse have confirmed the Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste collab event. As this turn-based action-adventure gacha game has been growing in popularity over the past year, HoYoverse will be present at this year’s Anime Expo. Anime Expo is an annual Anime convention that is usually held during the first week of July.

Those who are wondering what this Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste event at Anime Expo is, are in the right place. This article goes over what Trailblazers should expect from this event.

All you need to about the Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste event at Anime Expo 2024

In a recent X post, HoYoverse announced that they will be present at this year’s Anime Expo for the Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste collab event. The event will be held on July 05, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM (PST) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Fans and Trailblazers attending the Anime Expo convention will have to go to the Main Events Hall B to take part in this exciting event.

Similar to others, they will also have a dedicated booth in the venue with various official goodies that you can purchase. Apart from the booths and goodies/merchandise, several live events will also be hosted for four days. Among the live events, there will also be an event where attending players and enthusiasts can ask the hosts various questions about their experience working for the title.

There will also be various guest appearances such as the English voice actors behind the infamous Stellaron Hunters, Daman Mills, the voice actor of Blade, Analesa Fisher, the voice actor of Firefly, and Adin Rudd, the voice actor of Sam.

Apart from the Guest appearance, the Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste event is set to showcase “The Official Honkai: Star Rail Panel – Crafting Compelling Characters in Animated Shorts” which will be hosted by the Trash Taste creators - TheAnimeMan, Gigguk, and CDawgVA.

