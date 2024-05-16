Honkai Star Rail 2.2 missions list

The developers of the turn-based gacha game, HoYoverse, have introduced various missions/quests with the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.2. Trailblazers can complete the missions to earn various in-game rewards, including Stellar Jades and Credits. Usually, with the launch of every major patch, players get several quests to keep them busy throughout the update.

For those curious, this article lists all missions that Trailblazers can complete in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

All missions released in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

1) Trailblaze Mission: In Our Time

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Trailblaze Mission "The Fool Always Rings Twice" (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblaze Mission – “In Our Time” is a continuation of the “Cat Among Pigeons” quest. The quest has 12 sub-missions that must be completed to finish the brand-new Trailblaze Mission. The sub-quests of the “In Our Time” mission are as follows:

The Great Trail Robbery

The Fool Always Rings Twice

Small Town Grotesque

The Public Enemy

Bullet & Brain

The Only Path to Tomorrow

Seabiscuit

Beauty and Destruction

Then Wake to Weep

Everything that Rises Must Converge

The Sun Also Rises

And on the Eighth Day

How to start: Head to the Astral Expresses’ Parlor Car to initiate the Trailblaze Mission.

2) Dream Song

This is one of the new Adventure Missions released in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. Upon completion, Trailblazers will get 40 Stellar Jades. It also bestows a total of 380 Clock Credits that can be used to level up the Clockie Statue.

How to start: Talk to Dr. Blues located in Dreamflux Reef to start this Adventure Mission. Keep in mind that you must complete the Trailblaze Mission “And on the Eighth Day”.

3) Scorchsand Vacation

Talk to Aideen to start Scorchsand Vacation (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Adventure Mission that players can complete is the Scorchsand Vacation. The quest offers 50 Stellar Jades, 360 Clock Credits, and a significant amount of Credits.

How to start: After completing the Trailblaze Mission “And on the Eighth Day,” you will receive a message from Aideen. Interact with it to acquire the Mission. Head to the Audition Plaze in SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue to start this Adventure Mission.

4) Big Fish, Tiny Pond (III)

This quest is a sequel to the Big Fish, Tiny Pond (II) Adventure Mission that was released in version 2.1. You can obtain 5,000 Credits as a reward after completing this mission. The maximum upgrade level of the Clockie Statue will also be boosted from 35 to 50.

How to start: Talk to Clockie by interacting with the Clockie Statue in Golden Hour and listen to what he wants to share.

5) Loothunt in Mazeville

Loothunt in Mazeville is another new Adventure Mission released in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. To start this quest, you must complete the Trailblaze Mission “In Our Time”.

How to start: Interact with the message sent to you by Business is Business and add this quest to your All Missions list. Go to the Penacony Grand Theater to begin the mission.

6) Clockwork: Garcia

Clockwork: Garcia is an Adventure Mission in the Clockwork chapter. It requires players to complete a Dream Ticker puzzle and interact with the NPC Garcia.

How to start: Go to the Audition Plaze in the SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue and talk to Garcia to start the mission.

7) Hanu’s End

Interact with the device to start Hanu's End (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a hidden quest that can be unlocked after collecting Hanu’s 11 Adventure books and replying to all of Tizocic III’s messages. You can acquire 30 Stellar Jades by completing the Adventure Mission.

How to Start: Scroll through the messages sent to you by “???,” and you will be granted the mission. Interact with the Hanu’s Adventure device located in the Penacony Grand Theater to initiate the quest.

