Best characters for Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai Star Rail

The new relic set called Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai Star Rail is an absolute game-changer for a few characters. It is designed around boosting Break damage and it is quite clear that Hoyoverse is trying to introduce a new playstyle that can synchronize with Harmony Trailblaze and Ruan Mei.

This article will go over a few characters who can wield the new relic, Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge, in Honkai Star Rail to its full potential, and some who can use it as an alternative choice.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

A few characters who can use Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai Star Rail

Before we dive into who are the best users for Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai Star Rail, let's review the relic's set effects.

2-piece : Increases the user’s Break Effect by 16%.

: Increases the user’s Break Effect by 16%. 4-piece: When the user’s Break Effect is 150% or greater, they ignore 10% DEF of the targeted opponent when attacking them. When the user's Break Effect reaches 250% or greater, their Super Break damage further ignores the opponent’s DEF by 15%.

Without further ado, here are the best characters to utilize this relic set in HSR:

1) Firefly

Firefly (Image via Hoyoverse)

The fourth Stellaron Hunter has made her way into the playable cast of Honkai Star Rail and the new relic, Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge, is catered towards her. She can easily trigger the first passive which ignores enemy defense thanks to her traces that provide a high Break Effect increase.

Firefly's high break requirement aligns perfectly with the 250% BE requirement of the set and with a few buffs from Ruan Mei and Harmony Trailblazer she can utilize the Super Break damage buff of the set.

2) Boothill

Boothill (Image via HoYoverse)

The space cowboy who was introduced in the previous debuted in the 2.2 update is also a great contender to use the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge. Boothill is also a Break Effect DPS similar to Firefly and can greatly benefit from this relic set.

Boothill previously lacked any best-in-slot 4-piece relic option. But with the introduction of Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge, he finally gains one.

3) Gallagher

Gallagher (Image via Hoyoverse)

Gallagher is one of the most unique characters gameplay-wise. Unlike the other Abundance characters in your roster, you can actually deal a lot of damage with him. Gallagher's healing also doesn't depend on any particular stats, which creates an opportunity to max out his damage-dealing capability.

The Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai Star Rail makes a great fit for this History Fictionologist and helps him effectively reduce enemy toughness to ashes. But you are worried about him healing less? Fret not he got a Soda for you that will restore your HP so you can keep fighting.

4) Harmony Trailblazer

Harmony Trailblazer (Image via Hoyoverse)

Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge can be a secondary option for the Harmony Trailblazer. Their entire kit is focused on boosting Super Break damage, and they can effectively use the latest relic set. You can use them as a secondary DPS, a job they are perfectly capable of.

But the Watchmaker relic set still remains their BiS option if you want to build them as pure support.

