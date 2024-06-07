Honkai Star Rail Yunli and Feixiao leaks: Kit types and more rumors

While the new Honkai Star Rail patch’s release is nearing, a leak regarding Yunli and Feixiao’s kit has surfaced online. This leak is from well-known and reputed third-party leakers Ubatcha. As per the official announcement, Yunli is scheduled to be released during the upcoming 2.4 version but there is no information available about Feixiao’s release date.

However, thanks to these leaks from Ubatcha, players can now get a sneak peek at Yunli and Feixiao’s kits ahead of their release.

This article looks at the Honkai Star Rail Yunli and Feixiao leaks regarding their kit types and abilities.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks share Yunli and Feixiao's kit types and abilities

As mentioned, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of the trusted leaker, Ubatcha. Starting with the Feixiao kit leaks, his abilities will likely have a similar playstyle to Topaz (Follow-Up Attacks). Additionally, Feixiao is expected to have an inbuilt CRIT Rate similar to Jingliu, a 5-star Path of Destruction character.

Apart from Feixiao, Yunli’s kit has also been leaked, showcasing how each of her abilities is expected to work when she releases in this turn-based gacha title. A summarized version of Yunli’s abilities is listed below:

Basic ATK : attacks an enemy with her blades.

: attacks an enemy with her blades. Skill : Throws a blade behind an opponent which forms a mound and marks the enemy. The marking keeps track of her counterattack count.

: Throws a blade behind an opponent which forms a mound and marks the enemy. The marking keeps track of her counterattack count. Ultimate : Deals exceptional Physical damage to the enemy.

: Deals exceptional Physical damage to the enemy. Counterattack: Yunli uses multiple blades to attack an enemy and they will shatter, hitting adjacent opponents.

Judging by how Yunli’s abilities work, her playstyle will likely be similar to Clara's. According to the rumor, Yunli will likely require SPD boots, unlike Clara who needs ATK boots. As the former’s playstyle is expected to be similar to Calra’s, Yunli will need Topaz or an FUA (Follow-Up Attack) character in her team to function properly.

