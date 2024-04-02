Honkai Star Rail redeem codes for April 2024

There are various Honkai Star Rail redemption codes active in April as players engage themselves in the new content launched alongside the title's recent update. With the arrival of Acheron, one of the most anticipated 5-star characters, every player should acquire all available loot to move a step closer to acquiring the ideal Lightning Nihility DPS unit.

HoYoverse, the developer of the title is quite generous and offers quite a bit of freebies through redeemable codes. This article details all active codes in April 2024 that Trailblazers can redeem to obtain various freebies.

All active Honkai Star Rail redemption codes (April 2024)

The following section lists all redeemable Honkai Star Rail codes active in April 2024 along with their rewards:

STARRAILGIFT – 50x Stellar Jades, 5x Bottled Soda, 2x Traveler’s Guide, and 10,000 Credits.

– 50x Stellar Jades, 5x Bottled Soda, 2x Traveler’s Guide, and 10,000 Credits. HSR1YEAR – 1x All or Nothing Lucky Wheel, and 5,000 Credits.

– 1x All or Nothing Lucky Wheel, and 5,000 Credits. 0327CARNIVAL – 2x Sour Dreams Soft Candy, and 5,000 Credits.

– 2x Sour Dreams Soft Candy, and 5,000 Credits. MOREPEACH – 3x Traveler’s Guide, and 2x Sour Dreams Soft Candy.

– 3x Traveler’s Guide, and 2x Sour Dreams Soft Candy. ST3SHPNLNTN3 – 50x Stellar Jades, and 10,000 Credits.

– 50x Stellar Jades, and 10,000 Credits. POMPOMPOWER – 2x High-Tech Protective Gear, and 5,000 Credits.

While some of the codes offer Stellar Jades, most offer various consumables that will help out players in many situations. Players should also keep in mind that they should redeem the above-mentioned codes as they might expire soon.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail?

Redeeming codes in Honkai Star Rail is quite straightforward as every player has two choices to redeem codes such as the in-game and web-browser procedure. Both methods are detailed in the section below:

In-game procedure

In-game Redemption Code pop-up window (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game.

Open the Pause Menu.

Navigate to the top right of the menu and click on the three dots “...” to open a pop-up window.

Click on the Redemption Code button which will open a window.

Paste or type the code in the blank space and hit confirm to end the process.

Web-browser procedure

The official Redemption Code website (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up a browser of your choice.

Go to the official Redemption Code website by clicking on this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log into your HoYoverse account and select the correct server.

Type or paste the codes and hit “Redeem” to finish the procedure.

All rewards from the codes will be delivered to your in-game mailbox in a couple of minutes after redeeming the codes. The mailbox can be accessed via the envelope icon on the Pause Menu's right side.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news, updates, and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.