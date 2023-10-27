Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments 

Guinaifen slowly but steadily made her way into the Honkai Star Rail roster under the shadow of Topaz in the second half of 1.4. However, the prowess of this girl shouldn't be underestimated in any way, as similar to Topaz, Guinaifen is known for summoning her minions into the battlefield. Typically, most of them can be seen via her skill and ultimate animations.

This article focuses on Guinaifen and the best gear pieces for properly building her as a strong unit. Players will have only 17 days to pull for Guinaifen alongside Topaz and Selee, making it a little tough for everyone to squeeze out Stellar Jades.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Guinaifen skill description for Honkai Star Rail

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire Nihility character specializing in dealing increased Burn DoT to enemies. Here's a list of all her skills summarized for the reader's convenience:

Skill : Deals fire damage and applies burn DoT to enemies. Inflicted enemies will take increased damage.

: Deals fire damage and applies burn DoT to enemies. Inflicted enemies will take increased damage. Ultimate : Upon casting, any DoT-inflicted enemy will receive increased burn damage based on a percentage more than the original damage.

: Upon casting, any DoT-inflicted enemy will receive increased burn damage based on a percentage more than the original damage. Passive: Applies a unique debuff on enemies after burning DoT. During the debuff, enemies will take more damage.

Guinaifen's technique allows her to deal the unique debuff right upon starting the battle.

Best Light Cone for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cones for Guinaifen will be "In the Name of the World" and "Solitary Healing," all available from in-game shops and in exchange for F2P currencies. The former increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate and damage against debuffed targets, while the latter boosts the wearer's Break Effect and DoT damage upon casting ultimate.

Solitary Healing Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Eyes of the Prey and Good Night Sleep Well are decent options as far as the 4-star Light Cones go.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

The 4-set piece of Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the only good set on Guinaifen, as she relies on her fire damage against enemies. Stats should include ATK on the chest, alongside SPD or ATK on leg armor.

EFiresmith of Lava-Forging (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the Space Sealing Station or the Pan Galactic Commercial Enterprise are decent options. The former increases the wearer's ATK while requiring a specific SPD stat for more ATK stat. The latter boosts the Effect Hit Rate and requires the ATK stat to be equal to 25% of the current Effect Hit Rate.

Space Sealing Station (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Note that the aforementioned Planar Ornaments can be picked based on the stat of the Leg armor. SPD encourages Space Sealing Station, while ATK calls for Pan Galactic Commercial Enterprise. Both these sets can be farmed from Simulated Universe World 3 and 5.

Fire and ATK damage bonus is recommended for the Sphere and Rope, respectively.