Sparkle VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

The developer and publisher of the action-adventure gacha game Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse, recently announced the upcoming character, Sparkle, via a drip marketing post on X (Formerly Twitter). Sparkle will likely join the title’s character roster in version 2.0 and walk on the Path of Harmony while wielding the Quantum element. While players are eagerly waiting for her release, many fans might wonder who are the individuals voicing the upcoming character.

Sparkle has been voiced by some prominent voice actors (VA) in the industry. Therefore, Trailblazers are already familiar with Sparkle’s voice artists across different languages.

English and Japanese voice actors for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Sparkle will be voiced in four different languages in Honkai Star rail. Players can learn more about the voice actors and their past notable works in the section below.

The English voice actor of Sparkle

Lizzie Freeman is Sparkle’s English voice, according to the official drip marketing post.

Lizzie is a prominent voice actress. Some of her past works are Sempai from Magical Sempai, Chizuru Mizuhara from Rent-A-Girlfriend, Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil, Trish Una from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Kumiko from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

She has also voiced Hinata Tachibana from Tokyo Revengers and Cardinal from Sword Art Online: Alicization.

The Japanese voice actor of Sparkle

Reina Udea will voice Sparkle’s Japanese lines in Honkai Star Rail.

Ueda is one of the most popular Japanese voice actresses and a singer. Some of her notable works include Tsuyuri Kanao from Demon Slayer, Reze from Chainsaw Man, Hoshino Miyako from Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me, Ariel Anemoi Asura from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 2, and Ganyu from Genshin Impact.

She has also voiced Dia Velkone from The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat and Hell from Takt Op. Destiny.

Sparkle’s Chinese and Korean voice actors are listed below. Since there is not much information about their notable works, only their names have been mentioned:

Zhao Shuang (Chinese VA)

Seong Ye-won (Korean VA)

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools who is unscrupulous and inscrutable. While HoYoverse is yet to officially announce her release date in Honkai Star Rail, she will debut in the version 2.0 update along with the brand new region Penacony.