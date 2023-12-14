Honkai Star Rail leak shows Hanabi (Sparkle) and Robin's character art

A bunch of new Honkai Star Rail leaks have appeared online, covering various details about the future content. While some speculations have surfaced about upcoming events, the latest of them covers Hanabi and Robin. These characters will likely be playable in the future, and thanks to third-party sources such as otchims_leaks and Genshinmeow, players got a glimpse at their in-game artwork.

This article takes a closer look at their character design and covers other available details about Hanabi and Robin.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked information.

All character art leaks of Hanabi (Sparkle) and Robin in Honkai Star Rail explored

According to an image sourced from otchims_leaks, the in-game character model of Hanabi boasts a black and red aesthetic somewhat similar to Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail.

However, her outfit is a variation of Kimono held together with an obi belt. She also rocks a double ponytail, which is incomplete without her kitsune mask as the final hair prop.

The other leaked panel from Genshinmeow shows Hanabi holding a firework in her hand. It will likely be the official artwork of her signature Light Cone. Regardless, the image captures the essence of her character since the word Hanabi in Japanese directly translates to fireworks.

That said, she is expected to debut as a 5-star playable character in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. Despite her fiery outfit, she will join the Quantum roster as a Harmony unit capable of buffing allies during combat.

Genshinmeow also shared an artwork of Robin, who will likely be playable in the future. She has a completely different design compared to Hanabi, with a lighter tone to her aesthetic.

Robin sports a deep blue and white outfit, which complements her Cerulean hair color. Her bracelet and earrings complete her elegant design.

Unfortunately, we don't have much information about her release version or involvement in the story. She has been speculated to be a Harmony unit from the Physical element so far.

