Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Developer Radio: All upcoming optimizations

As shared by developer HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail is all set to release the region of Penacony soon. It is estimated to be added with version 2.0 of the game, sometime around mid-January 2024. Shared within a Twitter/X post were a series of optimizations and quality-of-life updates that are slated to be added.

Players can expect a rework of existing in-game systems that offer an overall superior gaming experience, saving both time and effort in the process. A rework to the existing Relic and Calyx systems, along with additions to the Light Cone Manifest, are detailed below.

All quality-of-life updates heading to Honkai Star Rail

As detailed in the HoYoLAB post, HoYoverse has prepared a series of in-game QoLs that are set to be released between versions 1.6 to 2.0. A majority of these optimizations are related to the upcoming region of Penacony.

Changes to the Relic system

The following changes will be made to the Relic system with the release of version 2.0:

An option to enhance Relics to specific levels will be added.

5-star Relics can be salvaged into either Lost Gold Fragments or Relic Remains.

Relics can now be entirely discarded.

The filter function to sort out Relics will be greatly enhanced.

A new recommended Relic set function will be added to each character, based on community recommendations.

Universal upgrade Path material and new Calyx stages

A new universal material to upgrade both Traces and Light Cones will be added in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. The material is known as “Tears of Dreams,” and will be gifted to players after the release of 1.6; it will also be farmable.

The following changes will be incorporated into the Calyxes and their material drops:

New Crimson Calyx stages will be added in Penacony, offering multiple ascension materials for upcoming characters.

New Path materials can be exchanged for currently existing materials.

Golden Calyxes will now drop base materials that were originally only available by farming base mobs.

A total of 6 Golden Calyxes will be added to both the Xianzhou Luofu and Penacony.

Orlay Crossroads

Version 2.0 will bring the “Orlay Crossroads” system, arranging every Trailblaze Mission, Companion Mission, Adventure Mission, and Trailblaze Continuance into a neat tree-like diagram. This tree will represent the timeline of all events so players can get a better grasp of the flow of events in the ever growing lore of Honkai Star Rail.

Updated Light Cone Manifest Store

The current Light Cone Manifest Store will be updated in version 2.0, bringing with it a new set of Light Cones to obtain and enhance. As always, Lucent Afterglow can be used to purchase these. You can pre-farm Lucent Afterglow in advance for these Cones.

