Honkai Star Rail leak details Firefly lore and origin

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks shed light on the background of a bunch of new characters that will likely feature in version 2.0 or beyond. The patch is set to introduce Penacony as the new explorable region that is also associated with the upcoming individuals. Among them, Firefly’s existence was previously hinted at by third-party sources, while the new leaks from Reddit user u/-uraume- report her origin story.

She was formerly known as AR-26710, and further details about her lore have been discussed below.

Firefly’s lore and origin leaks in Honkai Star Rail

According to the Reddit user, Firefly in Honkai Star Rail was born in an incubation pod at the Falakor Galaxy and was genetically modified as a baby to become the pilot of the Molten Knight “Samuel IV." The machine is also referred to as Sam, and it was designed by humans to participate in the prolonged battle against The Swarm.

However, Firefly and her fleet were ambushed before she stepped onto the battlefield. The argenites overwhelmed the crew, destroyed all their ships, and wiped out the entire army. The Stellaron Hunters later discovered the wreckage in which she was stuck.

Firefly soon woke up from the slumber only to learn about the catastrophe caused by the Antimatter Legion, which destroyed her home planet. Since the war between humans and insects has concluded, she decided to join the Stellaron Hunter.

Hence, the Sam shown in one of the official Myriad Celestia trailers is none other than Firefly. It is worth noting that she has been subjected to gene editing, which has shortened her lifespan as she ages more rapidly compared to ordinary human beings. Although her life is ticking away, she is willing to experience anything and everything, thanks to the guidance offered by Elio.

Besides aging, she is also afflicted with the Path of Propagation, which has been corroding her mental state. The curse originates from the Molten Knight Armor, as it has been made from argenite husk.

