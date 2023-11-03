Best Qingque strategy and teams for Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity

The Planar Infinity is quite an action-packed event in Honkai Star Rail, and while many players will use the 5-star units to tackle the challenges, those without a premium DPS will likely use Qingque as their primary option. Besides, she can be obtained after completing Memory Stage 3 of Forgotten Hall and is one of the strongest 4-star Quantum characters.

Qingque treads on the Erudition Path to unleash powerful AoE attacks in the battle, which is ideal for the event since its Final Trial comprises multiple enemies. Moreover, she can be used with every support in the game, which extends her hypercarry playstyle.

Further details about Qingque’s strategy and teams in the latest Honkai Star Rail event have been presented in this article.

Qingque strategy and team guide for Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity

Qingque grows stronger with more Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

As an ATK scaling 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, Qingque offers quite a bit of flexibility in terms of team building, as she can be used as a primary DPS or paired with any character as a sub-DPS. However, she constantly draws tiles to increase her damage, quickly draining Skill Points.

Hence, we recommend using her after acquiring the sixth Eidolon, as it refunds a Skill Point after she unleashes an Enhanced Basic ATK (activates once she obtains four tiles of the same suit). Ideally, you would want to pair her with a strong buffer, such as Bronya and Tingyun, to maximize her damage potential.

While Qingque deals sufficient damage to clear any Planae Infinity plane, she will deliver the best results against enemies with Quantum Weakness. Here are some of her best team compositions to use in the ongoing event at Honkai Star Rail.

Qingque+ Bronya+ Tingyun+ Luocha

Image showing characters from Qingque's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This hypercarry team pushes Qinque damage potential to the limit across any challenging content, rendering it perfect for the Planar Infinity event. Both Bronya and Tingyun serve as her primary support, extending an assortment of buffs to the 4-star DPS.

Luocha is one of the best healers in the game, and he can sustain the entire team during combat.

Qingque+ Seele+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

All characters from a mono-Quantum team (Image via HoYoverse)

For more versatility, build the mono-Quantum team composition where both Qingque and Seele serve as DPS, with the latter being exceptionally potent at nuking an elite enemy. Silver Wolf binds the setup together with the ability to inflict an elemental Weakness on opponents while reducing their DEF.

Aligning with the mono-elemental theme, Fu Xuan is the ideal candidate to serve as a tank for the team.

Qingque+ Blade+ Bronya+ Luocha

A standard double DPS Qingque team (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous composition, this team also employs two DPS, except both Blade and Qingque excel at AoE damage. Since the enemies are mostly grouped up by the end of the Planar Infinity planes, they can easily clear the Final Trial to secure the maximum score.

Bronya is an excellent buffer in Honkai Star Rail, who can single-handedly increase their damage output, while Luocha can heal allies whenever required.

Remember that Blessings provide a significant boost to the entire team within the Planar Infinity planes. Hence, pick the ones that directly benefit Qingque and amplify her combat efficiency.

Follow Sportskeeda for more content related to Honkai Star Rail.