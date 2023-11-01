Honkai Star Rail 4-star tier list for November 2023

Honkai Star Rail is a popular gacha game featuring a sizable cast of characters, each possessing unique abilities. In combat, you can use both limited and accessible units to build a wide range of team combinations. Although they are often overlooked, 4-star characters can form the basis of many setups if you increase the strength of their movesets.

This article ranks all 4-star troops that are currently playable in Honkai Star Rail based on how well they perform in the current meta.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Tier list of all playable 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail for November 2023

Tier list of all playable 4-star characters for November 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

Every playable 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail is listed in this tier list. For fair scoring, their overall effectiveness at Eidolon Zero has been considered, as it has a substantial impact on their gameplay.

4-star troops who depend solely on higher Eidolons to be viable are likely at the bottom of the tier list.

SS+ tier

Pela, Intelligence officier for the Silvermane Guards (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the SS +tier can succeed in any team role since they have the ideal toolkit at their disposal. They may be used in a range of situations thanks to their adaptable playstyle.

Here is a list of November 2023's best 4-star properties:

Tingyun

Pela

Qingque

Lynx

All of the above-described troops can use combat-ready skills in Honkai Star Rail. For instance, Tingyun and Pela are fantastic at maximizing an attacking team's potential. Lynx is a fantastic choice for an F2P healer, and Quingque can make an excellent primary DPS if you have all six of her Eidolons.

S tier

March 7th, a member of Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The S tier in Honkai Star Rail consists of powerful character substitutions. These units can be used when the ideal characters aren't available.

The 4-star characters that fit these requirements are listed below:

Asta

March 7th

Serval

Sushang

Dan Heng

Hook

Sampo

Luke

Natasha

Yukong

Guinaifen

A tier

Arlan, Head of Herta Space Station Security (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the A tier usually get stronger as they acquire more Eidolons. However, they are not the best units to use.

Here are the 4-star characters in the A tier:

Arlan

Herta

To do some respectable damage in the field, these two characters demand significant investment. Herta, in particular, needs a strong build because her follow-up strikes, rather than direct hits, have the most effect on the field.