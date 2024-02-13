Honkai Star Rail 2.0 features multiple characters in its gacha banners; hence, players will have to save up enough Stellar Jades to pull for their desired characters. As Trailblazers can only get very few jades each day, obtaining every character is nearly impossible unless players decide to spend money to obtain additional Star Rail Passes. The free-to-play players, with a limited set of characters, may wonder what the best teams are to clear one of Honkai Star Rail’s end-game activities, Memory of Chaos.

Memory of Chaos is one of the end-game activities this space odyssey offers. With the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.0, the activity has also received an update.

This article lists the three best free-to-play teams to complete Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion. The teams below are not ranked in any order

What are the best free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos?

1) Qingque + Asta + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Qingque, Asta, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Tingyun (Secondary buffer)

(Secondary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This free-to-play Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition features Qingque as the main DPS character due to her ability to deal excellent Quantum damage. Both Asta and Tingyun grant Qingque various buffs to boost her damage. The former boosts her SPD, allowing her to take turns faster, while the latter increases her ATK and regenerates her Energy, allowing Qingque to activate her ultimate ability more often.

Meanwhile, Lynx watches over her allies to ensure their survival.

2) Guinaifen + Luka + Asta + Natasha

A team featuring Guinaifen, Luka, Asta, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Guinaifen (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Luka (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition revolves around dealing DoT damage as Luka and Guinaifen, who are 4-star characters, excel in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage. Guinaifen deals the most damage as she is the main DPS, while Luka deals an adequate amount of damage to the adversaries.

Asta boosts everyone’s SPD along with ATK simultaneously, allowing them to move faster while fighting. Natasha, on the other hand, stays in the back lines and makes sure none of the allies die while fighting.

3) Xueyi + Herta + Tingyun + March 7th

A team featuring Xueyi, Herta, Tingyun, and March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Herta (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) March 7th (Tank)

Xueyi is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Her abilities specialize in launching follow-up attacks. Like Xueyi, Herta also excels in unleashing follow-up attacks, dealing significant Ice damage.

Tingyun buffs both DPS characters simultaneously with ATK boosts, while March 7th provides shields to every ally to ensure they don’t lose HP.