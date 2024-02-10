Honkai Star Rail has received its 2.0 update. As this turn-based battler is a gacha title, many players don’t get access to all characters available in the game unless they spend money. Those who don’t spend money are labeled as free-to-play players and have access to a limited set of characters in their arsenal.

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Trailblazers might be wondering what the best free-to-play teams are. This article discusses the best F2P teams in the latest version of the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best free-to-play teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Dr. Ratio + Herta + Yukong + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Herta, Yukong, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Herta – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Yukong – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Natasha – (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Dr. Ratio as the primary DPS character who deals Imaginary damage to opponents. Herta provides support to Dr. Ratio by dealing significant damage through follow-up attacks.

Meanwhile, Yukong boosts Dr. Ratio and Herta’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by utilizing her ultimate. Her skill also increases their ATK simultaneously. In the midst of all the action, Natasha remains stationary and watches over her allies to ensure their survival.

Qingque + Asta + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Qingque, Asta, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Asta – (Primary buffer)

– (Primary buffer) Tingyun – (Secondary buffer)

– (Secondary buffer) Lynx – (Healer)

Qingque is the main DPS of this hypercarry team composition. She deals an exceptional amount of damage as she is a Path of Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail.

Both Asta and Tingyun boost Qingque's outgoing damage by bestowing her various buffs. The latter increases her ATK and regenerates her Energy, while the former boosts her SPD, which allows her to take additional actions in a single turn.

Meanwhile, Lynx heals all allies with her abilities and makes sure they are not struck with a killing blow.

Serval + Trailblazer (Destruction) + Yukong + Lynx

A team featuring Serval, Trailblazer (Destruction), Yukong, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Trailblazer (Destruction) – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Yukong – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Lynx – (Healer)

In this team composition, Serval is the main DPS who deals an exceptional amount of Lightning damage while also inflicting Shock DoT on enemies. Trailblazer (Destruction) deals significant Physical damage to assist Serval in fighting enemies.

Meanwhile, Yukong buffs them and makes sure they use their kits to their full potential. Lynx cleanses and heals each party member when needed to ensure they survive the fight.