Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Erudition characters, ranked

The Honkai Star Rail Erudition characters are excellent DPS or sub-DPS units that can help you easily clear end-game objectives. Even though the game has a vast cast of damage dealers, the characters on the Erudition Path are especially adept at using AoE (Area of Effect) skills to fight several adversaries at once. The Erudition characters are ranked in a tier list in this article based on their total pull value in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

It is crucial to remember that you may receive different results for each character according to your team setup and build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail's tier list for Erudition characters in version 1.6

Erudition character tierlist for version 1.6 (Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list above shows the order of all Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. They are ranked based only on fighting ability; no Eidolon is used to guarantee impartiality. Keep in mind that a unit's placement in the bottom tier has no bearing on its potential.

SS+ tier

Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

At the top of the tier list are those who do exceptionally well in the team roles that they have been allocated. The highest damage producers take the lead since Erudition characters are designed to be DPS troops.

Jing Yuan has been on the SS+ tier for a while now, and Honkai Star Rail 1.6 hasn't made any modifications to him. The Lightning Lord can provide unequaled damage thanks to his area-of-effect and single-target assaults.

Jing Yuan unleashes powerful lightning damage by utilizing several perks. He also has a great follow-up attack playstyle that fully utilizes the several upgrades and buffs available to him.

S tier

Argenti, a 5-star Physical element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

With a little bit of training, the S tier characters can still be capable Jing Yuan replacements even though they lack his fighting prowess.

There is only one Erudition character in the S-tier of version 1.6, but he can be quite effective on the battlefield with enough work.

Argenti

In version 1.5, Argenti made his debut following the Path of Erudition in the second banner phase. Argenti's ultimate can deal massive damage, contingent on the quantity of energy used, but he can only deal physical damage to a single enemy. With the right investments of resources, he has the potential to be among the greatest Erudition figures.

A tier

Serval, eldest daughter of the Landau family (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Using A tier troops can be a little unsatisfactory for two primary reasons. Their powers have low multipliers, or their kit has some limitation.

Below is a list of the Erudition Path's A tier characters.

Himeko

Serval

Serval can surpass Jing Yuan with max Eidolon because it increases her damage dealt to foes with a shock. However, since this list does not take Eidolons into account, she is in the A tier. Her balanced powers and good traces positively affect her pull value in Honkai Star Rail.

Himeko can have a significant positive impact on the field with her counterattacks.

B tier

Qingque, a 4-star Quantum element character(image via Hoonkai Star Rail)

Characters in this tier are satisfactory, but they can perform their tasks better if they have greater Eidolon levels and the proper team composition. Among the erudition's B tier are:

Herta

Qingque

Herta and Qingque are capable of inflicting significant harm to their enemies. However, they still require a significant investment to realize their full potential. Both function effectively as sub-DPS characters, but they struggle as main-DPS units.