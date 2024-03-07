Most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction mode

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 features a new cycle for the Pure Fiction mode, which boasts a few bosses, such as the Abundant Ebon Deer and Cirrus, along with several elite enemies. While the first Stages are easy to clear, many players might have a hard time completing Stages 3 and 4 of Pure Fiction because they didn't bring the correct characters to the battle. However, that can be changed with the list mentioned below.

A recent post on X by hxg_diluc revealed the usage rate of the characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction. With time left before version 2.0 of this space odyssey ends, usage rates and statistics are susceptible to change.

Most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction mode

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of the top 15 most used characters in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction, as mentioned by X user hxg_diluc:

Ruan Mei – 97.8% Sparkle – 88.6% Huohuo – 87.4% Fu Xuan – 86% Himeko – 73.8% Luocha – 73.7% Tingyun – 70.4% Jing Yuan – 63.7% Herta – 62.9% Black Swan – 53.8% Argenti – 53.7% Topaz & Numby – 52.2% Blade – 51.4% Kafka – 50.3% Clara – 45.8%

As expected, Ruan Mei ranks first among the most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction, with 97.8%. Placing first is a given since Ruan Mei’s buffs almost benefit every character regardless of their Path and element. Her ability to boost the Weakness Break efficiency and All-Type RES PEN allows her to additionally boost her allies’ damage off the charts.

Sparkle (Image via HoYoverse)

Sparkle, the new Harmony character, is the second most used character in v2.0 Pure Fiction. Her CRIT buffs allow characters who scale with CRIT-stats to deal colossal damage to their adversaries. When built with perfect stats, Sparkle is one of the best support characters in the title.

As expected, Himeko and Herta are still among the most chosen characters for Pure Fiction. Both characters harmonize well with each other and can launch follow-up attacks, continuously dealing with absurd amounts of damage to the opponents.

Jing Yuan has also made his way to the top 10 most-used characters just after Tingyun, with a 63.7% usage rate. His play style is similar to Himeko and Herta, as he can unleash AoE follow-up attacks on the adversaries, making him an excellent character for this activity.

For more updates related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.