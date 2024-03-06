Honkai Star Rail: An Expression of Eloquence Pure fiction team recommendations

Honkai Star Rail's Pure Fiction was first released in version 1.6 and is often updated with a new mode, like An Expression of Eloquence, allowing players to grind through it. This game mode is designed to immerse action-loving gamers in a thrilling environment. There are four stages in the end-game recurrent content, and players can challenge each other to earn points that can be redeemed for prizes like Stellar Jade.

In this article, we will discuss the best team recommendation for An Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Team recommendations for An Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction in Honkai Star Rail

Teams for Stage 1

Node 1

Jingliu+Argenti+Ruan Mei+Huohuo

Recommended team for Node 1 of Stage 1 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

The damage output of the Jingliu hyper-carry team on Honkai Star Rail is quite potent. It can easily beat the first section of Stage 1 of Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction, as most opponents become susceptible to the Ice element.

Argenti and Ruan Mei can both maximize Jingliu’s combat potential, while Huohuo can assist all allies in battle.

Node 2

Black Swan+Kafka+Tingyun+Luocha

Recommended team for Node 2 of Stage 1 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Swan and Kafka compositions are standard choices for various end-game contents, and the Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction is no exception. The opponents on the second node primarily have weaknesses of both Wind and Lightning elements, which will help the duo shine.

Furthermore, Tingyun is very important to this team as she can buff their ATK %. While Luocha can heal the team if they receive any fatal DMG.

Teams for Stage 2

Node 1

Seele+Topaz+Sparkle+Huohuo

Recommended team for Node 1 of Stage 2 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

With Seele as maybe the greatest Quantum DPS character in Honkai Star Rail, this team can finish off any opponent in the first part of Stage 2 of Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction.

Seele can boost her DMG output by using Sparkle's Dreamdiver skill, while Argenti can help Seele by providing follow-up hits. Huohuo, on the other hand, can assist the group in surviving any lethal inbound strikes with her strong healing.

Node 2

Jingliu+Kafka+Pela+Luocha

Recommended team for Node 2 of Stage 2 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

This Jingliu squad uses two of the best supports in Honkai Star Rail, focusing on de-buffing and strong healing.

The second node of Stage 2 of Expression of Eloquence in Pure Fiction can be readily tackled by Jingliu and Kafka, while Pela can shred through the foes' weakness with her skill, letting the DPS unit do enormous DMG. Luocha's potent healing ability will protect his companions from any impending attacks.

Teams for Stage 3

Node 1

Topaz+Clara+Hanya+Huohuo

Recommended team for Node 1 of Stage 3 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

The first node of Stage 3 of Pure Fiction's Expression of Eloquence in Star Rail compromises opponents that primarily share weaknesses with the Physical and Fire elements. Thus, players can easily eliminate opponents using this version of the Topaz team.

HuoHuo and Hanya are essential for Topaz’s damage output and how frequently she uses her ultimate, as the latter can increase ATk output. At the same time, the former can heal and use her ultimate to regenerate energy for Topaz. On the other hand, Clara can serve as the team's main shield by taking most of the incoming attacks.

Node 2

Blade+Kafka+Bronya+Luocha

Recommended team for Node 2 of Stage 3 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade can deal with single/multi targets with Wind damage as he follows the Path of Destruction and can deal greater damage when using this team comp. In addition to dealing Lightning DMG to her opponent concurrently, Kafka can assist other characters by using her follow-up ATK. Bronya can help Blade and Kafka raise their DMG output by increasing their ATK and Crit rate.

Finally, Luocha will guarantee that his team survives the battlefield while engaging in combat by using his potent healing powers.

Teams for Stage 4

Node 1

Jingliu+Topaz+Ruan Mei+Huohuo

Recommended team for Node 1 of Stage 4 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can tackle this portion of Pure Fiction's fourth domain using the same Jingliu and Topaz composition listed under Stage 4. Since the adversaries' main weaknesses are against Ice and Fire, taking them out will be simple.

Huohuo and Ruan Mei will once again prove to be the pair's pillars, lending support when needed during the fighting phase.

Node 2

Dr. Ratio+Kafka+Tingyun+Luocha

Recommended team for Node 2 of Stage 4 of An Expression of Eloquence (Image via HoYoverse)

Selecting this squad makes it the best choice in the second node of the final stage, as almost all opponents are susceptible to the Imaginary and Lightning elements. Dr. Ratio will require Kafka's Burn condition to maximize Damage-over-Time (DoT) and unleash massive damages.

Tingyun can boost Dr. Ratio's ATK and Energy Regeneration to further increase his battle potential while Huohuo can ensure no one falls and heal her allies during the fight.

