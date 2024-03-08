Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks: All upcoming events and rewards

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks are hinting at the fresh batch of events in the patch, set to commence in a couple of weeks. The update also marks the first anniversary of the title, which will likely influence all the upcoming content. Speaking of which, HomDGCat, a credible leak source, has covered almost every offering of version 2.1 ahead of its release.

This article will particularly discuss all the upcoming event leaks for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 and outline the expected rewards.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

All upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 event leaks

According to HomDGCat, the following list of events will be featured in Honkai Star Rail 2.1:

1) New Hanu Games and the Clockie’s Extra

A preview of a new Hanu minigame event has appeared online, where the gremlin-like creature from Penacony was shown carrying missiles to blast away enemies. As always, players will have complete control over the character as they use the explosives to fulfill the objectives.

The other event, specified as Clockie’s Extra, will introduce a side-scrolling mini-game comprising various obstacles. It will also have a Sequel Mode, which features endless tracks where gamers can set up a high score.

2) Tides of War

Tides of War is among the leaked events in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, and it will have six combat stages, unlocked consecutively. The end goal will be to defeat three waves of bosses within six turn cycles.

Trailblazers have to select a trial to participate in the challenge, where the rating will be determined based on the cycles remaining at the end. Each stage will feature a Grit Mechanic, which will have an accumulative effect. It implies that the buff from the mechanic will get stronger as players acquire more Grit Value.

3) Cosmodyssey

The Cosmodyssey event was leaked a week ago, and it seemingly has unique gameplay. Players will have to collect Trailblaze Funds, a resource required to accumulate Individual Contribution. The latter can be used to boost Cosmic Contribution Progress, which is a necessary objective to unlock milestone rewards.

Trailblazers will also get a dice roll from daily logins that will allow them to progress further into the event map and earn Trailblaze Funds through different game modes.

4) Vignettes in a Cup

In the Vignettes in a Cup event, players are expected to take on the role of drinksmith to serve some of the unusual customers of Dreamjolt Hostelry. Crafting drinks and conversing with members will also be essential to making progress.

Lastly, the tips obtained during the service can be exchanged for rewards.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaked event rewards explored

All of the events expected in the Honkai Star Rail anniversary patch will reward many in-game resources. Trailblazers can use them to acquire and level up the featured 5-star characters of the update. The roster includes Acheron and Aventurine, two of the most sought-after individuals who were recently featured in the latest Trailblaze Mission in Penacony.

That said, the exact amount of rewards is unknown, but here are some items you can get:

Stellar Jades

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

And other in-game resources.

Leaks have further reported that players will receive 20 free pulls in patch 2.1 as anniversary rewards.