Honkai Star Rail Acheron pre-farm guide: Material locations and routes

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will commence in a few weeks, bringing Acheron to the playable cast as a 5-star unit. She has intrigued gamers with her powerful presence in the latest Trailblaze Mission. Hence, fans will summon her in the upcoming banner, details of which will be announced in the version 2.1 livestream event.

Meanwhile, those willing to acquire Acheron should consider pre-farming some of her ascension and trace materials. This preparation is essential to build her quickly after her official debut.

Here is a complete Acheron pre-farm guide in Honkai Star Rail, which further outlines the location and routes of the materials.

How to pre-farm for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

Thanks to data-miners/leakers like Dimbreath, the community has all the information about Acheron in Honkai Star Rail, including her materials. It appears that the items are currently available in the game, which facilitates the preparation.

Listed below are all the ascension and talent materials you must pre-farm for Acheron:

65x Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

12x Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

56x Dream Collection Component

71x Dream Flow Valve

73x Dream Making Engine

18x Fiery Spirit

69x Starfire Essence

139x Heaven Incinerator

3.3 Million Credit

Acheron material locations

Here are the locations of every Acheron’s material in Honkai Star Rail:

Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff : Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow in Stargazer Navalia.

: Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow in Stargazer Navalia. Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster : Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War, which is located in the Seclusion Zone area.

: Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War, which is located in the Seclusion Zone area. Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator : Dropped from the Bud of Nihility Calyx in Alchemy Commissions.

: Dropped from the Bud of Nihility Calyx in Alchemy Commissions. Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine : Rewarded for defeating various archetypes of Dreamjolt Troupe’s enemies that are usually found in Penacony.

: Rewarded for defeating various archetypes of Dreamjolt Troupe’s enemies that are usually found in Penacony. Credit: You can obtain Credit by completing various in-game activities like Quests, Assignments, Simulated Universe, flagship events, and more.

Acheron pre-farm routes

Complete the Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War to obtain boss materials. (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, teleport to the Borehole Planet's Old Crater in the Seclusion Zone to initiate the Echo of War. You will have to beat Starcrusher Swarm King to clear the domain. It is a weekly content in Honkai Star Rail where the boss drops can be obtained up to three times, so prioritize the Echo of War.

Next, head to the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow to pre-farm the Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff for Acheron. It is located south of The Mooring Space Anchor in Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia map.

As for the Bud of Nihility, it is located at the south-east Alchemy Commission. You can teleport on the Calyx and initiate the challenge to obtain Fiery Spirit and its variants.