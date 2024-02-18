Honkai Star Rail Acheron ascension materials leak

The Honkai Star Rail community saw the official reveal of Acheron in the latest drip marketing, which has set her up for release in version 2.1. This is a 5-star Nihility unit from the Lightning element who also appeared in the Penacony’s Trailblaze Mission. She has garnered quite a bit of attention with her enigmatic personality.

Amid the anticipation for her debut, Dimbreath, a credible leaker, has shared information regarding her ascension materials. Now, every character has to be leveled up to unleash their peak potential, and the same applies to Acheron. This article will compile all the resources required to ascend her, according to the leaks by Dimbreath.

All Acheron ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Thanks to Dimbreath, fans got a glimpse of what Acheron’s materials in Honkai Star Rail could be. The above tweet could help gamers prepare for the character ahead of her release. She will be a DPS unit in the game, and leveling up properly is a necessity to increase her damage output.

Here are all the ascension and talent materials you need to build Acheron:

65x Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

12x Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

56x Dream Collection Component

71x Dream Flow Valve

73x Dream Making Engine

18x Fiery Spirit

69x Starfire Essence

139x Heaven Incinerator

All these Acheron materials are farmable in the current patch. Hence, those planning to summon her should be able to hoard up the resources as long as they are aware of their sources.

The Shape of the Shifter's Lightning Staff can be acquired from the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow located south of Stargazer Navalia in Xianzhou Luofu. As for the Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, you need to defeat the Starcrusher Swarm King within the Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War to obtain this item.

All the variations of Dream Making Engine are dropped by Dreamjolt Troupe's enemy archetypes after you beat them. You can find them throughout the Penacony region. They prominently dwell in the Dreamscape, mostly within the Reverie Hotel.

A few Calyxes were introduced in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0, including the Bud of Nihility. This is where you can farm the Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator, which are some of the essential Acheron materials.

Make sure to also save up 3.3 Million Credit and 290x Traveler’s Guide, which is a standard investment to ascend any 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail.