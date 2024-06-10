Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Sunday's element and path

Amid the recent uproar of the Honkai Star Rail rumors, one of the trusted third-party sources, Seele Leaks revealed Sunday’s expected Path and the element he would be wielding. This rumor allows the eagerly waiting players to pre-plan how to spend their hard-earned Stellar Jades. While there is not much information available, even a few details will greatly benefit the players.

Without further ado, let us explore the Honkai Star Rail leak revolving around Sunday’s element and Path.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of the future update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Sunday’s path and element revealed by a recent Honkai Star Rail leak

As briefed earlier, this Honkai Star Rail rumor regarding Sunday comes courtesy of Seele Leaks, one of the trusted leakers. According to the rumor, the head of the Oak Family will likely be treading on the Path of Harmony. This is the first time any information related to Sunday has been leaked to the players.

Apart from his Path, the rumor further suggests that he will be wielding the Imaginary element. If true, Sunday will be the second Imaginary unit treading on the Path of Harmony after Yukong.

Previously, another rumor had surfaced online revealing the release window of Robin’s older brother, which also informed Sunday will likely be released during version 2.7 along with the rumored new form of Tingyun.

There are no more details available on the internet except for these; hence, players will have to wait until more leaks surface or the developers of the title, HoYoverse officially announce anything regarding Sunday.

As showcased during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 special program live telecast, the developers will be releasing various characters related to the Xianzhou Luofu. Therefore, the possibility of Sunday's release during version 2.7 is relatively high.

