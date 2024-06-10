Honkai Star Rail Lingsha and Moze leaks: Rarity, path, and release window

Lingsha and Moze were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Special Program live broadcast. A recent post on Reddit reveals their Path, rarity, and when they will be released. This rumor comes courtesy of a reliable third-party leaker, Team Mew. Those eagerly awaiting any updates for these characters from the developers will have to wait until their potential release.

This article explores the Honkai Star Rail rumors regarding Lingsha and Moze’s rarity, path, potential release window, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak discloses Lingsha and Moze’s path, rarity, and more

According to the rumor by Team Mew, Lingsha is expected to be released during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.5. Recently, the developers just revealed their character lineup for the upcoming version 2.4 in their recent drip marketing campaign.

The rumor suggests that Lingsha, the new Cauldron master of the Alchemy Commission, will be a 5-star character. Additionally, Moze will likely be a 4-star unit. Moreover, the former is expected to follow the Path of Abundance while the latter will likely tread on The Hunt Path.

Judging by their Paths, Lingsha will excel in healing their allies with their abilities and wield the Fire element. Likewise, Moze is expected to specialize in single-target Lightning damage due to his affiliation with The Hunt Path.

Although there is no information about their abilities, players can expect them to function like other characters treading on the same Paths. If this rumor is true, Lingsha will be the first 5-star Fire unit to tread on the Abundance Path, while Moze will be the first The Hunt character to likely wield the Lightning element.

