Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow game mode added: Event details, rewards, and more

The upcoming version 2.3 of Honkai Star Rail is set to launch the brand-new game mode Apocalyptic Shadow. This mode will be permanent in the gacha title from which Trailblazers can earn a significant amount of Stellar Jades and several in-game items. This means that players will be able to earn various items even after the patch ends.

This article takes a look at how the new Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow game mode works.

All you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow game mode

The Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow will be going live along with the version 2.3 update. After its release, players will be able to challenge the activity stages and earn various rewards. The main highlight of this game mode is the Nether Puppet event, from which Trailblazers can acquire the 4-star character Xueyi by completing Difficulty Stage 2 of the aforementioned event.

In this game mode, players will face various enemies they have defeated in the past. Each stage features two bosses that players must defeat to acquire rewards. Note that the stages and rewards of this game mode will be updated regularly.

As for the Apocalyptic Shadow game mode’s reward, players can acquire Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guide, Refined Aether, Lost Crystal, Lucent Afterglow, Jade Feather, and Credits. As mentioned, players can also acquire a free copy of Xueyi from this game mode along with several other in-game materials such as Stellar Jades – 300x, and a Self-Modeling Resin – 1x.

To unlock this game mode, players will need to level up their Equilibrium Level to three or above. Like Memory of Chaos, in each reset, you can challenge the highest difficulty that you have cleared with three stars.

Completing the Stage with three stars again will grant you all rewards from the previous stages along with the current stage. Note that you can only clear the first three difficulty Stages via this method.

