Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release date, time, and countdown for all regions

HoYoverse has officially confirmed that the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update will be released on June 19, 2024. The new patch will release two new playable characters, namely Firefly and Jade. Luckily, the developers have also confirmed the banners, including the rerun units and the new 5-star limited Light Cones that many players have been looking forward to.

This article will cover the exact release date and timings for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update and feature a universal countdown showing the exact time left until the patch is live.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release date and countdown

As mentioned, HoYoverse has confirmed that Honkai Star Rail 2.3 will be released across all servers simultaneously on June 19, 2024. Based on past precedence, the update maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last for five hours. Therefore, version 2.3 will be live by 11 am (UTC+8).

Here's a list of exact dates and timings for the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release in other major regions:

America (June 18, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

Europe (June 19, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asia (June 19, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Some trailblazers might prefer a universal countdown to version 2.3's release, so here's one:

Once the server downtime is over and the update is live, Trailblazers can also collect 600 Stellar Jades from the in-game mailbox as compensation from the developers for the maintenance.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 banners

Here's the complete banner schedule in the upcoming version 2.3:

Phase I (June 19, 2024)

Firefly (5-star Fire - Destruction)

(5-star Fire - Destruction) Ruan Mei (5-star Ice - Harmony)

(5-star Ice - Harmony) Xueyi (4-star Quantum - Destruction)

(4-star Quantum - Destruction) Gallagher (4-star Fire - Abundance)

(4-star Fire - Abundance) Misha (4-star Ice - Destruction)

Phase II (July 9, 2024)

Jade (5-star Quantum - Erudition)

(5-star Quantum - Erudition) Argenti (5-star Physical - Erudition)

(5-star Physical - Erudition) Natasha (4-star Physical - Abundance)

(4-star Physical - Abundance) Serval (4-star Lightning - Erudition)

(4-star Lightning - Erudition) Asta (4-star Fire - Harmony)

Firefly will be released in the first half, and her banner will be available as soon as the update is live. Meanwhile, Jade will be in the second half. In addition, Ruan Mei and Argenti will return for their first rerun banner. The former will be in the first half and the latter in the second.

The following Light Cones will also be available on the Event Warps:

Phase I (June 19, 2024)

Whereabouts Dreams Should Rest (5-star Destruction)

(5-star Destruction) Past Self in Mirror (5-star Harmony)

Phase II (July 9, 2024)

Yet Hope is Priceless (5-star Erudition)

(5-star Erudition) An Instant Before a Gaze (5-star Erudition)

Firefly and Jade's signature Light Cones will also be available for a limited time in version 2.3.

