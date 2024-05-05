Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Relics and Planar Ornaments leaks

New leaks have surfaced online, sharing details about the potential new Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail 2.3. These sets are expected to have Break Effect and follow-up attack DMG bonuses along with other minor buffs, which include SPD, ATK%, and CRIT DMG. This article will cover all the set-piece bonuses for all the new rumored Relics and Planar Ornaments in version 2.3.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Two new Relics in Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaked

Iron Cavalry Against Scourge

Here are the set bonus effects for the new potential Relic called Iron Cavalry Against Scourge, as per leaks via Dim:

2-pc: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. 4-pc: When the wearer's Break Effect is greater than or equal to 150%/250%, the Break DMG dealt ignores 10%/18% of the enemy's DEF.

This Relic will likely be the best option for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail.

The Wind-Soaring Valorous

The Wind-Soaring Valorous Relic is speculated to have the following set bonuses:

2-pc: ATK increases by 12%.

ATK increases by 12%. 4-pc: When the wearer uses an Ultimate or unleashes follow-up attacks, increases the wearer's DMG by 20%. The effect stacks up to two times and will be dispelled at the end of the wearer's turn.

This set is expected to be the best option for Clara and Jade in Honkai Star Rail.

Leaks hint at two new Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail 2.3

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern

The new Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament is expected to have the following effects, based on leaks via Dim:

2-pc: Increases the wearer's SPD by 6%. The user's Break Effect increases by 40% after hitting an enemy with Fire Weakness, lasting for one turn.

Based on these effects, it is safe to assume that Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern will be Firefly's best Planar Ornament set.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

Here are the expected effects of the new Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves set:

2-pc: When an ally unleashes follow-up attacks, the user gains one stack of Merit, up to a maximum of six stacks. Each stack of Merit increases the user's follow-up attack DMG dealt by 4%. When the user reaches the maximum of six stacks, their CRIT DMG is increased by 24%.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves appears to be a solid set for characters who can consistently perform follow-up attacks and will likely be the best option for Jade.

