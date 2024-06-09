Honkai Star Rail Sunday release version leaks

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak on X from a reliable third-party source, @hxg_diluc suggests that Sunday will be released as a playable character during the upcoming updates. Since Robin’s launch in this turn-based gacha title, most players started wondering when will Sunday be released as he made an impact on the players during the recent Trailblaze Mission of version 2.2.

For those curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak suggesting that Sunday will be playable in the future patches.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take the speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail reveals Sunday’s release version as a playable character

According to the X post by @hxg_diluc, Sunday will be released during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.7. As it is a rumor, chances are that it might not be true; hence, players should take this speculation by the leaker with a grain of salt. Apart from that, players saving for Sunday now have a release time window, and judging by each update’s release schedule, version 2.7 will likely be released during the later parts of 2024.

Previously, another leak surfaced on the internet hinting that during version 2.7, a new form of Tingyun is expected to be launched. Additionally, the rumor suggested that Tingyun’s new form will be similar to Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Luane or the newly revealed March 7th new form. In the new form, March 7th wields the Imaginary element while following The Hunt Path.

Sunday was first introduced to players during version 1.6’s Special Program live broadcast when the former disclosed the details of the Charmony Festival along with all the guests. Sunday is also the head of the Oak family, one of the Five Families of Penacony.

