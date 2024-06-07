Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Jade release date, countdown, and banner 4-stars

Jade is an upcoming 5-star character scheduled to be released during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 patch. She follows the Path of Erudition and is the third limited-time Erudition unit in this title following Argenti, the knight of beauty. Many players across the major regions may wonder when she will be released as phase two usually starts at dissimilar times in each region.

This article discusses Jade’s limited-time banner’s release date, time, and the featured 4 stars. Additionally, a countdown for each region has also been added so that players worldwide can keep track of Jade’s release.

When will Jade’s banner be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.3?

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 second phase character banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Jade will be released on July 10, 2024, during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.3. She wields the Quantum element and is a Path of Erudition character. Similar to every other banner, Jade’s limited-time banner will also feature three 4-stars during its availability. The featured characters of this banner are,

Trending

Serval

Asta

Natasha

As usual, Jade’s exclusive banner will be available to all players worldwide until the release of the Honkai Star Rail version 2.4 patch.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Trash Taste event schedule and more details

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Jade banner countdown for all region

Like every other update, phase two of Honkai Star Rail 2.3 will commence at dissimilar times in every region. Hence, players may have a hard time keeping track of Jade’s release. Trailblazers can find a countdown for every region, which will help them keep track of her release.

America

Europe

Asia

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Jade signature Light Cone banner and 4-star Light Cones

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 second phase Light Cone banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with Jade’s character banner, her signature Light Cone banner will be available to all Honkai Star Rail players. While the banner is live, the 5-star Erudition Light Cone, Yet Hope Is Priceless, can be acquired by all players. Along with the 5-star gear, three 4-star LCs will also be featured in the banner. The following section lists the 4-stars:

After the Charmony Fall

Shared Feeling

Trend of the Universal Market

Jade’s signature Light Cone, Yet Hope Is Priceless, boosts the wearer’s CRIT Rate and Follow-Up Attack damage. Additionally, it allows the user’s attacks to ignore the opponent’s DEF when the former uses their Basic ATK at the start of a fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback