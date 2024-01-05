Honkai Star Rail redeem codes - January 2024

The Honkai Star Rail community has been looking forward to free rewards, and thankfully, HoYoverse dispatches quite a few active codes every month that can be redeemed to obtain various in-game resources. Likewise, a bunch of fresh codes were rolled out for January 2024, and players can activate them to claim the freebies, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and more.

These resources can certainly be used to obtain new characters and make further progress in an account. This article will compile all the active redemption codes for January 2024.

All active Honkai Star Rail redeem codes in January 2024

Here are all the active Honkai Star Rail redemption codes for January 2024 and their corresponding rewards:

HSRGALAXY23

50x Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

2AQA294J5R37

50x Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

NB9TKRMK5R23

4x Traveler’s Guides

3x Refined Aether

5x Hypnotic Hammers

20,000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT

50 Stellar Jade

5x Bottled Sodas

2x Traveler’s Guides

10,000 Credits

All the specified codes will fetch you a total of 150x Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, along with a few other in-game resources. It is worth noting that their expiration window is still unknown, except for STARRAILGIFT, which remains active all the time and can be activated once per account.

Hence, we strongly advise you to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the benefits.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes and more

The upcoming version 2.0 livestream, expected to commence on January 26, 2024, will also dispatch three brand-new codes rewarding 300x Stellar Jades. Those interested in obtaining them can follow our Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream countdown, which shows the time until the global broadcast.

Moreover, we will update this section when the livestream codes are available.

How to redeem all active Honkai Star Rail codes for January 2024

Use the official webpage to redeem the active codes (Image via HoYoverse)

With a couple of quick and easy steps, you should be able to redeem all the active codes for January 2024. The first procedure involves using the official website, which can be accessed on any device.

Head to the official webpage for gift redemption.

Login to your HoYoverse account and select the proper server location.

Enter the redemption code in the respective area.

Press the Redeem button to conclude the process.

Head to the in-game menu to redeem the active codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, use the following method that requires you to use the in-game Pause menu:

Boot up the game app and log in to your account.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen before hitting Pause to access the in-game menu.

Click on the icon denoted with three dots located beside your profile name.

Select the Redemption Code option.

On the pop-up window, enter the active code and click Confirm to conclude the process.

Now, all you have to do is head to the in-game mailbox to claim all the free rewards from the redemption codes.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.