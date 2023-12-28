Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Nihility characters ranked

The Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail are in a complicated spot as of version 1.6, as they can be classified into various team roles depending on their abilities. From DPS like Kafka to supports such as Silver Wolf, the roster is versatile enough to be ranked under a specific parameter. However, a Nihility tier list is necessary to determine the influence of each associated character in the current game meta.

Therefore, in this article, we have analyzed their current combat efficiency and pulled values to rank them accordingly. Remember that the tier list below serves educational purposes and, under no circumstances, claims any character as useless.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Nihility character tier list for version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 have been arranged under the SS, S, and A tiers. Their performance without any Eidolon has been considered for the ranking to ensure fair judgment since most players do not have multiple copies of a character.

Here are the detailed reasons for their placement:

SS tier

Kafka is an SS tier Nihility character (Image via HoYoverse)

Be it support or DPS, the SS-tier Nihility characters excel at their dedicated team roles as they possess near-perfect abilities. They are pretty impactful in the battle and showcase extreme combat prowess in a proper team setup.

Here are the individuals that deserve to be at the top:

Silver Wolf

Kafka

Although Kafka and Silver Wolf serve different purposes in the battle, they are equally important to their respective teams. Kafka, in particular, is a powerhouse capable of dispatching enemies with her strong DoT (Damage-over-Time) application.

S tier

Welt is a powerful sub-DPS in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters can be direct alternatives for the individuals sitting at the top. They require a bit more investment in terms of gear to really hit their stride on the battlefield.

The following Nihility units are totally worth using in Honkai Star Rail:

Pela

Guinaifen

Welt

Among them, Welt is in a weird position as of version 1.6 since the game has a lot of good characters from the Imaginary element to overshadow him. However, Welt can be a formidable candidate in a few niche team compositions.

A tier

Luka is an underwhelming Nihility character in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, the A-tier units have been subject to power creeping by a lot of other strong entities in patch 1.6. Here are some of the underwhelming characters from the Nihility Path.

Sampo

Luka

It is worth noting that both Sampo and Luka can be significantly stronger at higher Eidolons, but it will take you a lot of time to acquire them. Hence, using different characters that provide more value in their default state is best.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.