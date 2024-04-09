Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak shows changes to Harmony Trailblazer's kit

The Harmony Trailblazer is expected to debut during the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. A recent leak from a reliable third-party leaker, Dimbreath, claims that the character has received some changes ahead of their release in the popular turn-based battler.

For those curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak featuring the Harmony Trailblazer changes.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Changes to Harmony Trailblazer’s kit according to Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak

Dimbreath's Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak on Reddit claims that the Harmony Trailblazer has received some changes to their kit. Here are the rumored changes:

Eidolon four: (Dove in Tophat)

New: Boosts all allies’ Break Effect except the Trailblazer by 15% of the latter’s stat.

Boosts all allies’ Break Effect except the Trailblazer by 15% of the latter’s stat. Old: Boosts all allies’ Break Effect except the Trailblazer by 15% plus 30% of the latter’s Break Effect stat.

Trace one: (Dance With the One)

New: When there are five or more/4/3/2/1 opponents on the battlefield, the Backup Dancer’s Super Break damage gets boosted by 20%/30%/40%/50%/60%.

When there are five or more/4/3/2/1 opponents on the battlefield, the Backup Dancer’s Super Break damage gets boosted by 20%/30%/40%/50%/60%. Old: When there are five or more targets on the battlefield, the Break damage dealt by the Backup Dancer effect increases by an additional 30%. The Backup Dancer's bonus damage increases by 10% for every opponent less than five.

Ultimate: All-Out Footlight Parade

New: Upon activation, this Ultimate bestows Backup Dancer effect to all allies. This effect lasts for three turns. All allies with the abovementioned effect will get their Break Effect boosted by 15%. When allies hit an adversary who is inflicted with the Weakness Break status effect, the Toughness-Reducing damage of this attack changes to Super Break damage for a single time.

Upon activation, this Ultimate bestows Backup Dancer effect to all allies. This effect lasts for three turns. All allies with the abovementioned effect will get their Break Effect boosted by 15%. When allies hit an adversary who is inflicted with the Weakness Break status effect, the Toughness-Reducing damage of this attack changes to Super Break damage for a single time. Old: All allies gain the Backup Dancer effect for three turns. When allies with the Backup Dancer hit opponents in the Weakness Broken state, they will deal an additional 60% Break damage once that scales with the attacking character’s Break damage and Toughness-Reducing damage.

